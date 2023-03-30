The Circus is Coming to New Jersey!

Renowned Do Portugal Circus is bringing its world class show to Woodbridge ,New Jersey from the 7th of April. The event will be held at the Woodbridge Center in Woodbridge Township every day until April 23.

The famous circus has a reputation for entertaining audiences across the globe, including places like Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Mexico, and now their cast of talented performers will bring their acts to the people of New Jersey. The circus has been entertaining audiences for over 30 years with its daring performances.

Their shows feature a range of international performers, including clowns, jugglers, and magicians providing visitors with an enthralling experience.

They are proud to be a show for the full family and are very family-friendly. Some of their acts include motorcyclists in the globe of death, swinging trapeze, aerialists, jugglers, hand balancers, and a funny clown. The circus is only human acts and there are no animals in any of their performances.

Speaking on the occasion, a representative for the circus said, "We are excited to bring our circus to New Jersey. Our performers want to amaze people of this great state with their performances. We hope to provide a memorable experience for all those who attend the show. Our talented and passionate cast want to leave people in awe with death-defying acts, and leave families with memories that last a lifetime."

He went on to add, "Tickets are highly affordable and we take pride in ensuring people get quality entertainment without having to break the bank.. For our team, seeing the smile on our audience faces is what keeps us going every day."

There are all kinds of snacks available such as Hotdogs, Nachos, Popcorn, Pickles, Sweet Cotton Candy, and Snow Cones for families to have a good time while they watch the show. People can bring their cameras to take photos and videos so they can post them on social media. Those interested in purchasing tickets can visit their website today. https://www.doportugalcircus.com/.

About the Circus

Do Portugal Circus is an internationally acclaimed circus group who have been enthralling audiences across the globe for over 30 years with its entertaining performances.