Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Circus is Coming to New Jersey!

Renowned Do Portugal Circus is bringing its world class show to Woodbridge, New Jersey from April 7.

Mar. 30, 2023  

The Circus is Coming to New Jersey!

Renowned Do Portugal Circus is bringing its world class show to Woodbridge ,New Jersey from the 7th of April. The event will be held at the Woodbridge Center in Woodbridge Township every day until April 23.

A reputable international circus, Do Portugal Circus, is proud to announce its upcoming performances in New Jersey. The show will be held in Woodbridge Center in Woodbridge Township every day from April 7-23.

The famous circus has a reputation for entertaining audiences across the globe, including places like Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Mexico, and now their cast of talented performers will bring their acts to the people of New Jersey. The circus has been entertaining audiences for over 30 years with its daring performances.

Their shows feature a range of international performers, including clowns, jugglers, and magicians providing visitors with an enthralling experience.

They are proud to be a show for the full family and are very family-friendly. Some of their acts include motorcyclists in the globe of death, swinging trapeze, aerialists, jugglers, hand balancers, and a funny clown. The circus is only human acts and there are no animals in any of their performances.

Speaking on the occasion, a representative for the circus said, "We are excited to bring our circus to New Jersey. Our performers want to amaze people of this great state with their performances. We hope to provide a memorable experience for all those who attend the show. Our talented and passionate cast want to leave people in awe with death-defying acts, and leave families with memories that last a lifetime."

He went on to add, "Tickets are highly affordable and we take pride in ensuring people get quality entertainment without having to break the bank.. For our team, seeing the smile on our audience faces is what keeps us going every day."

There are all kinds of snacks available such as Hotdogs, Nachos, Popcorn, Pickles, Sweet Cotton Candy, and Snow Cones for families to have a good time while they watch the show. People can bring their cameras to take photos and videos so they can post them on social media. Those interested in purchasing tickets can visit their website today. https://www.doportugalcircus.com/.

About the Circus

Do Portugal Circus is an internationally acclaimed circus group who have been enthralling audiences across the globe for over 30 years with its entertaining performances.



Ali Stroker Will Play Enlow Recital Hall Photo
Ali Stroker Will Play Enlow Recital Hall
Special Offer: Tony Winner Ali Stroker performs in Hillside, NJ this Saturday
MCCC Jazz Band Kicks Off Free Spring Concert Series In and Around The Area Photo
MCCC Jazz Band Kicks Off Free Spring Concert Series In and Around The Area
The public is invited to “get jazzed” this spring with shows in and around the area performed by Mercer County Community College's (MCCC's) talented jazz ensemble. Come on out to see the MCCC Jazz Band perform one of America's most iconic art forms. Admission is free. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!
Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Receives Reaccreditation from the American Alliance of Mu Photo
Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Receives Reaccreditation from the American Alliance of Museums
The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has announced that it has received reaccreditation from the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). This prestigious achievement demonstrates VACNJ's commitment to excellence in all aspects of museum operations and acknowledges the museum's ongoing dedication to serving the public.
OFF THE MAP Headed Into Final Weekend At Centenary Stage Company Photo
OFF THE MAP Headed Into Final Weekend At Centenary Stage Company
The World Premiere production of Off the Map by Christine Foster is headed into its final weekend of performances at Centenary Stage Company. Final performances will run through April 2 in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University.

More Hot Stories For You


G. Riley Mills Will Deliver Spring Gates-Ferry Distinguished Visiting Lecture At Centenary UniversityG. Riley Mills Will Deliver Spring Gates-Ferry Distinguished Visiting Lecture At Centenary University
March 31, 2023

Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, actor, and writer G. Riley Mills will present this spring's Gates-Ferry Distinguished Visiting Lecture at Centenary University on Monday, April 10.
Morris Arts Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary With 27 Conversationalists At GREAT CONVERSATIONSMorris Arts Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary With 27 Conversationalists At GREAT CONVERSATIONS
March 30, 2023

Join Morris Arts to celebrate its 50th Anniversary at Great Conversations on Wednesday April 26 from 6­–9:30PM at the Birchwood Manor in Whippany, NJ. The event is chaired by Morris Arts' board member Merle Johnson.
Mayo Performing Arts Center Summer Performing Arts School Registration UnderwayMayo Performing Arts Center Summer Performing Arts School Registration Underway
March 30, 2023

Registration for Summer 2023 Performing Arts School programs is now open. A variety of one and two-week sessions will be available.
The Circus is Coming to New Jersey!The Circus is Coming to New Jersey!
March 30, 2023

Renowned Do Portugal Circus is bringing its world class show to Woodbridge ,New Jersey from the 7th of April. The event will be held at the Woodbridge Center in Woodbridge Township every day until April 23.
MCCC Jazz Band Kicks Off Free Spring Concert Series In and Around The AreaMCCC Jazz Band Kicks Off Free Spring Concert Series In and Around The Area
March 30, 2023

The public is invited to “get jazzed” this spring with shows in and around the area performed by Mercer County Community College's (MCCC's) talented jazz ensemble. Come on out to see the MCCC Jazz Band perform one of America's most iconic art forms. Admission is free. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!
share