The Borgata Announces Steve Martin and Martin Short's YOU WON'T BELIEVE WHAT THEY LOOK LIKE TODAY! & More

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has announced new comedic, dance and musical performances scheduled to take place at The Event Center and Music Box theater. The lineup of renowned, on the rise and legendary names in entertainment include Dancing with the Stars, Chris DiStefano, Air supply, Taylor Tomlinson, and Steve Martin, and Martin Short's "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!". Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.theborgata.com. Ticket prices do not include applicable service charges.

DANCING WITH THE STARS - LIVE TOUR 2022

Event Center

Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $59 (not including applicable service charges)

America's favorite dance show is back on tour this winter to celebrate its 30th Season with "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2022." Coming to the Event Center on Friday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m., this year's all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers thrilling audiences with all of the breathtaking dance styles seen on ABC's hit show Dancing with the Stars. The show continues its legacy of performing showstopping routines from the TV show alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live show, ranging from time-honored dances like the Quickstep and Foxtrot to sizzling Latin styles like the Cha Cha, Salsa, and Tango. In this year's state-of-the-art production, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz and glamour they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns. The tour delivers a spectacular night of pulse-pounding dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart with more surprise casting to be announced. Previous Mirrorball Trophy winner Alan Bersten says, "After not being able to tour last year, we're all so excited to bring the "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour" back to all of our dedicated fans around the country. I'm especially looking forward to this year's tour because we also get to celebrate our show's amazing 30th Season."

CHRIS DISTEFANO

Music Box

Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Tickets start at $35 (not including applicable service charges)

New York-based actor and comedian Chris Distefano is a star on the rise. Performing at the Music Box theater on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Distefano has become a favorite with audiences and industry insiders alike with much-praised standup specials, a beloved history and comedy podcast, and a popular TV series.

His first-hour standup special "Chris Distefano: Size 38 Waist" premiered on the network in 2019, and his half-hour standup special premiered in 2014. Distefano hosts the weekly Comedy Central series "Stupid Questions with Chris Distefano." The series, created to intertwine Comedy Central's standup world with its deep archive of classics during the network's standup heavy Friday nights, features Distefano and a guest out late, catching up, and doing their best to answer stupid questions. In addition to his first special and series, Comedy Central is developing an animated series with Distefano. Alongside fellow comic Yannis Pappas, Distefano co-hosts the web series "Bay Ridge Boys" and popular weekly history podcast "History Hyenas," available on iTunes and Riotcast. He can be seen performing almost every weekend at clubs and theaters across the country and is a regular guest on many of Sirius XM Radio's most popular shows, including "The Bonfire", "Jim Norton and Sam Roberts" and "Sway in the Morning."

AIR SUPPLY

Music Box

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $59 (not including applicable service charges)

The iconic English-Australian duo Air Supply will perform at the Music Box theater on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 9 p.m. Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock met on May 12, 1975, the first day of rehearsals for "Jesus Christ Superstar" in Sydney, Australia. With their shared love for The Beatles and singing, they became instant friends. After the shows' performances, they would play pizza parlors, coffee bars, and nightclubs with one guitar and two voices. Russell and Hitchcock quickly gained a reputation for great harmonies and original songs. They made a single in one afternoon, and it shot to number one on the national charts, and Air Supply was born. Music industry executive Clive Davis in New York signed Air Supply to Arista Records, and in 1980, "Lost in Love" became the fastest-selling single in the world, leaping to the top of the charts. Seven top-five singles later, Air Supply at that time had equaled The Beatles' run of consecutive top five singles. The albums "Lost in Love," "The One That You Love," "Now & Forever," and "The Greatest Hits" sold in excess of 20 million copies. "Lost in Love" was named Song of the Year in 1980, and, with the other singles, sold more than 10 million copies.

In 2013, the duo was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association's Hall of Fame. Air Supply recently performed their 5,000 concert in 2019 in Las Vegas. In January of 2020 the Herald Sun proclaimed Air Supply in the Top 5 of Greatest Aussie Bands of All Time. Now, in their 46th anniversary year, the duo continues to play more than 130 shows a year worldwide, including stops in England, Ireland, Israel, Philippines, Korea, Japan, Canada, the U.S. and beyond. They have just released their new album... the Lost In Love Experience... recorded with the Prague Symphony.

TAYLOR TOMLINSON "DEAL WITH IT TOUR!"

Music Box

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $35 (not including applicable service charges)

Performing at the Music Box on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 7 p.m. Taylor Tomlinson's perspective possesses a degree of wisdom that's typically earned with age. Named to Forbes' 2021 class of 30 Under 30, fans got a healthy dose of that wisdom when her first-ever, hour-long special, "Quarter-Life Crisis," debuted on Netflix last March just as the world entered into a once-in-a-century pandemic.

The special went on to earn unanimous critical praise with The Washington Post calling her "your favorite quarantine-watch" and Newsweek opining she is "undeniably hilarious" and "wise beyond her years." Focusing exclusively on Tomlinson's old-soul clarity is tempting, but what makes the woman Mashable calls "whip-smart and spectacularly cynical" stand out isn't just that she seems too young to understand youth so well. She combines that vision with on-the-nose immediacy that can only come with still living in the moments being lampooned. Performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Conan, Comedy Central's "Adam Devine's House Party," and Netflix's "The Comedy Lineup," as well as a top-ten finish in Season 9 of NBC's "Last Comic Standing," have all endeared Tomlinson to a national audience. Variety Magazine named her one of the Top 10 Comics to Watch at the Just for Laughs Festival, and she's a regular on "What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage." Taylor's Netflix special was the culmination of years of writing and performing and was named "Best of 2020" by New York Times, Decider, Paste, and more.

STEVE MARTIN AND MARTIN SHORT

"YOU WON'T BELIEVE WHAT THEY LOOK LIKE TODAY!"

The Event Center

Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 8 p.m.

Tickets prices start at $79 (not including applicable service charges)

Coming to The Event Center on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 8 p.m., Steve Martin and Martin Short's "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential, and acclaimed talents of the past century. Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other. Martin and Short's chemistry and timing on stage reflects a friendship forged over three decades which developed when they met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film "Three Amigos." These two titans of comedy have been touring together since 2015 when they launched their first live show entitled "A Very Stupid Conversation."