The Atlantic City Ballet Hosts International Dancers For Trainee Program

The Atlantic City Ballet will begin it’s 2024 trainee program the end of January with dancers from various Asian countries arriving to take part in this highly competitive, 11 week program.

The Atlantic City Ballet's International Trainee and Apprentice Program (ITAP) is a program for dancers who seek a professional career in dance and provides the experience necessary to ease the transition from student to professional dancer, all while offering personal attention in a small, nurturing environment.

Trainees will participate in daily technique classes and will have the opportunity, when the company is in session, to take part in company class and rehearsals. The trainees, at the end of the program, will also be part of the Corps de Ballet for AC Ballet’s Spring production of Swan Lake. Limited to 20 spots, dancers must audition for a chance to take part in this program during open company auditions. Hundreds of dancers from around the world audition to be invited to take part in the ballet’s ITAP program. Many of the company’s trainees, after their completion of the program have been invited to join the company and others have been hired to perform in professional companies throughout the US, Broadway touring companies and recently as a dancer with the Radio City Rockettes.

Founded in 1982, by International Ballerina, Phyllis Papa, the Atlantic City Ballet is comprised of professional dancers from around the world and have earned national acclaim for their technical expertise and exuberant stage presence. The Ballet has performed in theaters all along the east coast and across the country. Their repertoire of original works includes such classics as A Midsummer Night's Dream, Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake but Ms. Papa is most known for her innovative works such as Dracula, Caught Up In The Swing and her full length Carmen. Since its inception, the Atlantic City Ballet has served as one of the cultural treasures of New Jersey and continues a tradition of dance excellence for future generations of ballet audiences