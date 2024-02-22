The Art House Gallery Presents PROUD SCENES OF DUSTY HILLS AND FAMILY HOMESTEADS By Greg Brickey

Art House Productions will present “Proud Scenes of Dusty Hill and Family Homesteads” by Greg Brickey curated by Andrea McKenna. Gallery hours are every Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. A special JC Fridays preview will take place on March 1st from 6 pm to 7 pm. For those who prefer a personalized experience, appointments can be requested by reaching out to gallery@arthouseproductions.org.

“A creator of handmade gestures, Greg Brickey presents a captivating universe through his installation of small, individually painted pieces. With a nod to his grandmother's wallpaper, Brickey's use of colors and patterns transports viewers to a realm of nostalgia, evoking shared memories of bygone places and experiences,” says Art House Gallery Director, Andrea McKenna.

All exhibited works will be available for purchase at the Art House Gallery located at The Hendrix, 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302. Art House Gallery exhibitions are always free and open to the public. Large print versions of all literature related to our exhibitions and tactile, descriptive tours are available upon request.

For more information, email Andrea McKenna at gallery@arthouseproductions.org.