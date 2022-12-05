Tedeschi Trucks Band Stops At NJPAC March 2023

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dec. 05, 2022  
Tedeschi Trucks Band, America's premier rock-and-roll big band, touring in support of their new album, I Am The Moon, will perform live at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8PM.

The Grammy-winning 12-piece powerhouse holds a well-deserved reputation as one of the best live acts touring today. Led by the husband/wife duo of guitarist Derek Trucks and singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi, "two of the best roots rock musicians of their generation" (NPR), TTB is known for its world-class musicianship and contemporary blend of a wide range of American musical influences that also define their extensive catalog.

I Am The Moon, TTB's fifth studio release, finds them "at their finest and most adventurous" (NPR). Written while off the road during the pandemic and released in 2022, I Am The Moon "explodes with joyful, powerful and positive music (Guitar Player)" and captures a prolific and collaborative songwriting period for TTB that was inspired by an ancient poem of star-crossed lovers. I Am The Moon includes four albums, I. Crescent, II. Ascension, III. The Fall, IV. Farewell and four companion films - delivering more than two hours of music that unfold across a robust tapestry of soul, rock, blues, funk, roots and Eastern explorations that propel the treasured American ensemble into new and thrilling creative territory.

Tickets to see Tedeschi Trucks Band go on-sale Friday, December 9th at 10:00 a.m. To reserve tickets visit, NJPAC.org, 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi talk about I Am The Moon in a recent New York Times feature HERE - as well as Broken Record Podcast and cover stories of Relix and Guitar Player Magazine. In addition, Derek Trucks spoke with Rick Beato for a far-reaching interview that delves into Derek's one-of-kind techniques and deep-rooted jazz influences HERE and Susan spoke with Maggie Rose for the Salute the Songbird podcast HERE.

Tedeschi Trucks Band performed their uplifting and poignant single, "Soul Sweet Song," on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, watch it HERE. TTB also performed three additional songs from I Am The Moon for a special KIMMEL 'off-air' livestream, watch it HERE.

Tedeschi Trucks Band is Susan Tedeschi (guitar, vocals), Derek Trucks (guitar), Gabe Dixon (keyboards, vocals), Brandon Boone (bass), Tyler "Falcon" Greenwell (drums, percussion) Isaac Eady (drums, percussion) Mike Mattison (vocals, guitar), Mark Rivers (harmony vocals), Alecia Chakour (harmony vocals), Kebbi Williams (saxophone), Ephraim Owens (trumpet) and Elizabeth Lea (trombone).

For more information visit njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722).




Algonquin Brings Back Free Teen Night To Manasquan Photo
Algonquin Brings Back Free Teen Night To Manasquan
Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the return of Algonquin's Teen Night in collaboration with Project Write Now. Algonquin's Teen Night is a program for student playwrights, future directors, designers and theatre enthusiasts.
Hudson Theatre Works Presents YES, VIRGINIA THERE IS A SANTA CLAUS Photo
Hudson Theatre Works Presents YES, VIRGINIA THERE IS A SANTA CLAUS
Hudson Theatre Works has announced its holiday show for the whole family, “YES, VIRGINIA THERE IS A SANTA CLAUS” on Saturday and Sunday December 17 @7:30PM and December 18th @1:00PM.
Newark Boys Chorus School To Perform Its Holiday Concert Program TIS THE SEASON, December Photo
Newark Boys Chorus School To Perform Its Holiday Concert Program 'TIS THE SEASON, December 10
The Newark Boys Chorus School (NBCS) will present its holiday concert program, 'Tis the Season, on December 10th at 5:00pm at Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61 Nassau Street in Princeton.
Nai Ni-Chen Dance, Rokafella And Kwikstep Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip-Hop This January Photo
Nai Ni-Chen Dance, Rokafella And Kwikstep Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip-Hop This January
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will begin its NY/NJ celebration of the Lunar New Year: Year of the Black Water Rabbit beginning at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Victoria Theater on the Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch Stage.

