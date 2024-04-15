Teaneck Teen Idol Winners Join the Cast of FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fly More Than You Fall, a brand new musical having its New Jersey premiere this weekend with two concert performances presented at The Puffin Cultural Forum (20 Puffin Way, Teaneck, NJ 07666) has announced that this year's Teaneck Teen Idol winner and runner-up will be joining the cast.

Arielle Pfefer, this year's Teaneck Teen Idol winner, recently played Anne Frank in the sold-out world premiere of The Diary, the musical adaptation of The Diary of Anne Frank, at The Leonia Players Theater. Pfefer is a Teaneck resident and high school junior attending Frisch High School. Teaneck Teen Idol runner-up, Lula Najera, is a sophomore at Teaneck High School and recently starred in Teaneck High School's musical production of the Broadway hit Mamma Mia. Najera will be joining the Saturday, April 20th at 7 pm performance and Pfefer will be joining the Sunday, April 21st at 4 pm performance.

Jeremy Lentz, Director of Special Projects at The Puffin Foundation, stated "We are thrilled to provide our Teaneck students with the exciting opportunity to work with some of Broadway's finest creatives. We are grateful to the management team of Fly More Than You Fall for engaging our youth and getting them excited about being a part of the professional theater world."

Book and lyrics by Eric Holmes (known for The Good Fight and Smash), music and lyrics by Nat Zegree, (recently in Million Dollar Quartet at ACT of Connecticut, and previously Paper Mill Playhouse) directed by Lili-Anne Brown -- Fly More Than You Fall, harnesses the power of storytelling and imagination. This musical is a testament to resilience and grace, about a young girl embarking on a heartfelt journey of self-discovery.

Tickets

Join the cast and creative team of Fly More Than You Fall for two special concert performances at The Puffin Cultural Forum in Teaneck, NJ on Saturday, April 20th at 7 pm and Sunday, April 21st at 4pm. There is a suggested donation of $10 which can be paid via Eventbrite or by calling (201) 836-3499.