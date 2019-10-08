Tap Dance Genius Savion Glover Announced At SOPAC November 9

Tony Award-winning tap phenomenon Savion Glover (Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk, Shuffle Along) makes a highly anticipated return engagement to SOPAC on Saturday, November 9 at 8 p.m.

Sponsored in part by the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, Savion Glover & The Ideal Ensemble is a one-night-only showcase of this dancer-choreographer's unique sense of musicality and incredible stage presence, with Glover's original moves set to compositions such as exploratory classics by jazz saxophonist John Coltrane. Tickets range from $58-$78 and can be purchased at SOPACnow.org/savion-glover.

Glover, who was born and raised in Newark, uses his unparalleled dance talents to move tap to the forefront as a lead instrument in this stage concert. The result is a celebratory experience of sound and abstract instrumentation.

"Tap dancing is like a language; it's like air ...," Glover was once quoted as saying. "For me the importance in learning about the dance is using it as a voice. It's not about a step, it's about a way to express oneself."

Savion Glover is a Tony Award-winning choreographer and legendary hoofer whose career has spanned four decades. He began his Broadway stage career as The Tap Dance Kid, and continued with Black and Blue (Tony nomination, Featured Actor in a Musical), Jelly's Last Jam, and his unprecedented, award-winning Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk, which garnered him a Tony Award for Best Choreography and nomination for Lead Actor in a Musical.

In addition to his extensive Broadway career as a performer and choreographer, Glover has created many tap repertoires that tour worldwide, including Bare Soundz, Classical Savion, OM, STePz, Solo in Time, Sole Sanctuary, Improvography, Footnotes, Savion Glover's Holiday Spectacular and, most recently, the world premiere of Lady5 @ Savion Glover's BaRoQUé BLaK TaP CaFé at The Joyce Theater.

Glover has enjoyed performing worldwide with jazz legends including McCoy Tyner, Roy Haynes and Jack DeJohnette. Glover's film credits include Tap, starring Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis, Jr.; Spike Lee's Bamboozled and George Miller's Happy Feet and Happy Feet Two; he has appeared on television in commercials, such as Free Style Nike, and was a longstanding performer on Sesame Street. As a child, he was privileged to dance with and be guided by the great Bunny Briggs, Buster Brown, Lon Chaney, Gregory Hines, Sammy Davis, Jr., Jimmy Slyde and Diane Walker, to name a few.

Glover was most recently recognized with a Tony Award nomination for his choreography in the acclaimed 2016 Broadway musical Shuffle Along, directed by George C. Wolfe. He was the director and choreographer of Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope, part of the 2018 City Center Encores! series. As Dance Advisor of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Glover directed and choreographed young performers this year in a production of The Tap Dance Kid. He is the recipient of an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Montclair State University.

Since 2006, SOPAC has been serving as a premier performing arts center in the region. SOPAC offers innovative artistic and cultural experiences for diverse audiences in an intimate, inviting environment. The arts center hosts a variety of live performances, community events and education programs for all ages. SOPAC is home for Seton Hall University Arts Council's performances, including Classical Concert Series, Jazz 'N the Hall performances and Seton Hall University Theatre productions. SOPAC programs are made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For more information, visit SOPACnow.org.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You