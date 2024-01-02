TOMATOES TRIED TO MILL ME BUT BANJOS SAVED MY LIFE An Award-Winning, Inspirational True Story At MPAC, January 24

Faced with a cancer diagnosis, Keith Alessi turns to his love of music to help him cope and conquer.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

Cast and Creative Team Revealed For AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 1 Cast and Creative Team Revealed For AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Get a First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 2 Video: First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 3 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
BEST OF NJ ENTERTAINMENT in 2023 Photo 4 BEST OF NJ ENTERTAINMENT in 2023

TOMATOES TRIED TO MILL ME BUT BANJOS SAVED MY LIFE An Award-Winning, Inspirational True Story At MPAC, January 24

Faced with a cancer diagnosis, Keith Alessi turns to his love of music to help him cope and conquer.  Alessi tells his inspiration true story in the one-man show, Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me by Banjos Saved My Life. 

The one-man show will be performed at MPAC on Wednesday, January 24 at 7:30 pm Tickets are $30 (General Admission). The audience will sit on stage for this event.

The event is a copresentation by MPAC and Morris Arts.  Support for this event has been provided by AM Higley Construction.

 

Keith Alessi shares his exceptional true story of leaving the corporate world behind to follow his true passion—playing the banjo! When faced with a cancer battle, his lifelong dream becomes the key to saving his life. Told through authentic storytelling, heartfelt humor and music, this highly awarded, internationally toured show is an uplifting story of challenge, triumph, and the power of positivity. This intimate evening is one sure to leave you feeling empowered, inspired, and ready to dust off your own long forgotten dreams.

 

“Keith's story is as important as it is compelling and a meaningful lesson for all of us,” says the show's director, Erika Conway. “Our stories change us, challenge us, and define us. There is healing in speaking out the truth. Life can throw us obsticles but, if we choose to look at it through a different lens, they can be the gifts to steer us back to ourselves and our souls.”

 

Before taking to the stage, Keith was a well-known public company CEO, entrepreneur, and college professor. He led companies in both Canada and the United States.  He has performed in Fringe Festivals and other professional venues across Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom.  A dual CA/US citizen, Keith splits his time between Vancouver, British Columbia and Meadows of Dan, Virginia. He is a certified public accountant and received his MBA from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

 

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2023-2024 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
State Theatre New Jersey to Present DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE! This Month Photo
State Theatre New Jersey to Present DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE! This Month

State Theatre New Jersey will present Dinosaur World Live! on Saturday, January 20 at 1pm and 5pm.Tickets range from $19-$49.  

2
Paula Cole, Aloe Blacc and More Join Frank Sinatra-Peggy Lee Celebration at NJPAC Photo
Paula Cole, Aloe Blacc and More Join Frank Sinatra-Peggy Lee Celebration at NJPAC

Join us for a one-night only tribute show honoring the legendary Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee. Led by musical director Christian McBride, this star-studded celebration will feature a lineup of talented artists. Get all the details and save the date for this unforgettable event.

3
SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center Photo
SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center

SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER: A hilarious comedy about the ups and downs of growing older in the 55 and over community of Big Beaver, Pennsylvania. World premiere at the Middletown Arts Center.

4
New Jersey Symphony Hosts a Concert Weekend Examining The American Dream This Month Photo
New Jersey Symphony Hosts a Concert Weekend Examining 'The American Dream' This Month

The New Jersey Symphony will present a concert program called “The American Dream,” focused on the many facets that make up the long-held idea of the American Dream, the stories of those who have immigrated to America, and the differences found in the American experience through different cultures.

More Hot Stories For You

SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts CenterSENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center
New Jersey Symphony Hosts a Concert Weekend Examining 'The American Dream' This MonthNew Jersey Symphony Hosts a Concert Weekend Examining 'The American Dream' This Month
Tickets on Sale Now for Centenary Stage Company's 2024 Winter Thaw Music FestivalTickets on Sale Now for Centenary Stage Company's 2024 Winter Thaw Music Festival
State Theatre New Jersey to Present DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE! KING FOR A DAY! in JanuaryState Theatre New Jersey to Present DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE! KING FOR A DAY! in January

Videos

Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season Video
Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
NUNSENSE - a Musical Comedy - Book, Music & Lyrics by: Dan Goggin in New Jersey NUNSENSE - a Musical Comedy - Book, Music & Lyrics by: Dan Goggin
Kelsey Theatre at Mercer County Community College (4/19-5/05)
Epic Scores of John Williams and More! in New Jersey Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
State Theatre New Jersey (6/02-6/02)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/16-5/16)
Epic Scores of John Williams and More! in New Jersey Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/30-5/30)
Annie in New Jersey Annie
State Theatre New Jersey (2/02-2/04)
The American Dream in New Jersey The American Dream
Mayo Performing Arts Center (1/21-1/21)
Discover Beethoven's Eroica in New Jersey Discover Beethoven's Eroica
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
Epic Scores of John Williams and More! in New Jersey Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/31-5/31)
She Kills Monster in New Jersey She Kills Monster
Playhouse 22 (2/09-2/25)
Batman in Concert in New Jersey Batman in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/02-3/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You