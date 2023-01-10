THE THREE Original One Acts About Desire, Deceit, And Delusion, To Premiere In Montclair in February

Writer and director Francesco Paladino of "Orange is the New Black" and "The Wendy Williams Show" will present the premier production of his three original one-acts at the Montclair Women's Club on February 4th at 8pm. A modern-day mix of Hitchcock, Lynch, and Fellini, the show is an immersive experience featuring three actors in three very different settings, relationships, and dilemmas.

Paladino says: "It has been so exciting to collaborate with this talented group of creative artists both behind the scenes and on the stage as we bring to life my rather unconventional vision of the mysterious and often dark aspects of human behavior. "

The tryptic of one acts include

· RECLAIM THE WOODS: Lori and Vincent seem to be a typical happy couple residing in the middle of the woods in rural upstate New York, but everything is not as it appears.

· MOTHER AND TERESA: The relationship between two women living in the church rectory of St. Teresa of Pensacola becomes strained when one has a desire to change her life.

· FATA MORGANA: Anna and Jason are celebrating a relationship milestone in Southern Italy, where caretaker Sonya complicates their struggles to identify what is an illusion and what is their own delusion.

Paladino, a Bloomfield, NJ resident, is a classically trained actor, director, and writer and a member of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), the Writers Guild of America (WGA), and the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC). His first play, "Love Is Beautiful," premiered at France's The UBU Repertory Theatre in New York City; in addition to his roles on Netflix's "Orange is the New Black" and writing, appearing, and directing for "The Wendy Williams Show," he has had an extensive stand-up and comedy writing career opening for Gilbert Godfrey, Julia Scotti, and Judy Gold.

The performers in "The Three" include Wendy Baron of Bloomfield, Doug Bollinger of Neptune, and Penny Paul of Upper Montclair.

· Baron has acted in web series, TV, and films such as "Tinker" and "Shadowboxer" by Lee Daniels, as well as on stage: most recently as Brutus in Montclair's Saint James Players 2019 production of Julius Caesar.

· Bollinger's films have streamed on Netflix, Tubi, Apple TV, and The Movie Channel; he has received recognition for his acting by The Evangelist-Atlantic City Cinefest and The Dance-In The Cut Film Festival, and for his writing and directing by The Samaritans-Jersey Shore Film Festival and the Rock Paper Scissors-Jersey Shore Film Festival.

· Paul is active in New York and New Jersey theater as both an actress and director: her most recent roles have included Laurie Jameson in "Third" at Nutley Little Theatre," Ivy Weston in "August Osage County" at Old Library Theatre, and Sonia in "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike," at the Barn in Montville, NJ.

Paladino's creative team includes:

· Emmy Award winning costume designer Penelope Laughman, whose previous credits include "Russian Doll," "Orange Is The New Black," "How To Get Away With Murder," "Person of Interest," "Smash," "I Am Legend," "Bull," and "The Gilded Age";

· Prop and set designer Jennifer Caswell, creative director and artist for the brands Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters Inc. in New York City

· audio and visual director Charles "Charlie" Noseworthy, who has collaborated with Shania Twain, Queensryche, and Micki Free; and

· international entertainment photographer Laura Desantis-Olsson as audio & visual advisor, who has worked with Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Cher, Shakira, Usher, Snoop Dog, Lauryn Hill, and Madonna, among others.

Producers include national broadcaster Christine Nagy of "The Cubby and Christine Morning Show "on 106.7 Lite-FM,; Chauncey Dandridge, artistic director, talent curator, and DJ for The Stonewall Inn, and Colleen Issa, owner and director of the Ottawa, Canada-based Colleen Issa Photography.

Performances will take place on February 3 (preview) and February 4 at 8 pm at the Montclair Women's Club at 82 Union Street in Montclair. Tickets are $25 and available at bit.ly/3XhssOU.