Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE RED EXPERIENCE Will Be Performed as Part of the 2022 Newark Arts Festival

The event is on Saturday, October 8th, 2022, at 7:30pm.

New Jersey News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  
THE RED EXPERIENCE Will Be Performed as Part of the 2022 Newark Arts Festival

Aurway will present THE RED EXPERIENCE as a part of the 2022 Newark Arts Festival at the Newark Museum of Art. The event is on Saturday, October 8th, 2022, at 7:30pm.

RED is an original musical written by Co-Founder and Creative Artistic Director of Aurway, Lawrence Dandridge. The musical follows a group of teenagers who, brought together by a web of life-altering circumstances, try to stop their neighborhood community center from being closed by the new Mayor. With characters inspired by Brothers Grimm tales, RED takes us on a journey of friendship, bravery, and just how many colors life can bring us.

The Red Experience is an interactive walkthrough, featuring different environments and scenes from RED. Through narration and song, our audience members will be led through the story, gaining a full sense of each character's healing journey, from storm to rainbow.

Within our show, similar to their Brothers Grimm parallel, our characters face many obstacles and trauma that take them on a journey of introspection and truth. Through family, friends, and community, our characters are able to find resolution and grow in the process. The story reminds us of the power we hold within ourselves to change our circumstances and create our own stories. From Little Red Riding Hood, to Jack and the Beanstalk and Cinderella, you are sure to fall in love with each reimagined character in this little town!

This year, the theme of the Newark Arts Festival is "Artful Healing." In many ways, Aurway is a hub for just that! Art can heal in so many ways, and it is our hope that The Red Experience provides a bit of that for all attendees.

Featured Artists: Yasmeena S., Bekhari, Brittany L., Martin C., Troi G., Amber R., Marcus B, Malcolm M, Jason W., Jordan A, Veronica G., Tisa H., Sol L., Alneesha H., Lisa V, SV Richards, Kazoani G, Jasir, Q, Saadiq M, Marquis M

Learn more about us on our website Aurway.org and follow us on social media @aurwayart





More Hot Stories For You


THE RED EXPERIENCE Will Be Performed as Part of the 2022 Newark Arts FestivalTHE RED EXPERIENCE Will Be Performed as Part of the 2022 Newark Arts Festival
October 3, 2022

Aurway will present THE RED EXPERIENCE as a part of the 2022 Newark Arts Festival at the Newark Museum of Art. The event is on Saturday, October 8th, 2022, at 7:30pm.
Painting And Poetry Come Together In MINDFULNESS IN MEDICINE Exhibition At HospitalPainting And Poetry Come Together In MINDFULNESS IN MEDICINE Exhibition At Hospital
September 30, 2022

Overlook Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System, and the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey, recently unveiled Mindfulness in Medicine, an exhibition blending visual art and poetry within the hospital.
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Coming To Dover This November!THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Coming To Dover This November!
September 30, 2022

The smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong will be coming to Dover Little Theatre (DLT) this November.
FDU Theater Presents CRIMES OF THE HEARTFDU Theater Presents CRIMES OF THE HEART
September 30, 2022

Fairleigh Dickinson University's Theater Department presents “Crimes of the Heart,” by Beth Henley, a southern comedy about love, loss, and the importance of family. 
Fairleigh Dickinson University WAMFEST 2022 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, Jazz And Dance ConnectionsFairleigh Dickinson University WAMFEST 2022 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, Jazz And Dance Connections
September 29, 2022

​​​​​​​Fairleigh Dickinson University's School of the Arts presents WAMFEST 2022 on October 10 and 12 at the Florham Campus.  WAMFEST is sponsored by Arts & Culture Collaborative, Dance Connections, Morris Arts. All events are free of charge and open to the public, but reservations are required. 