THE RED EXPERIENCE Will Be Performed as Part of the 2022 Newark Arts Festival

Aurway will present THE RED EXPERIENCE as a part of the 2022 Newark Arts Festival at the Newark Museum of Art. The event is on Saturday, October 8th, 2022, at 7:30pm.

RED is an original musical written by Co-Founder and Creative Artistic Director of Aurway, Lawrence Dandridge. The musical follows a group of teenagers who, brought together by a web of life-altering circumstances, try to stop their neighborhood community center from being closed by the new Mayor. With characters inspired by Brothers Grimm tales, RED takes us on a journey of friendship, bravery, and just how many colors life can bring us.

The Red Experience is an interactive walkthrough, featuring different environments and scenes from RED. Through narration and song, our audience members will be led through the story, gaining a full sense of each character's healing journey, from storm to rainbow.

Within our show, similar to their Brothers Grimm parallel, our characters face many obstacles and trauma that take them on a journey of introspection and truth. Through family, friends, and community, our characters are able to find resolution and grow in the process. The story reminds us of the power we hold within ourselves to change our circumstances and create our own stories. From Little Red Riding Hood, to Jack and the Beanstalk and Cinderella, you are sure to fall in love with each reimagined character in this little town!

This year, the theme of the Newark Arts Festival is "Artful Healing." In many ways, Aurway is a hub for just that! Art can heal in so many ways, and it is our hope that The Red Experience provides a bit of that for all attendees.

Featured Artists: Yasmeena S., Bekhari, Brittany L., Martin C., Troi G., Amber R., Marcus B, Malcolm M, Jason W., Jordan A, Veronica G., Tisa H., Sol L., Alneesha H., Lisa V, SV Richards, Kazoani G, Jasir, Q, Saadiq M, Marquis M

Learn more about us on our website Aurway.org and follow us on social media @aurwayart