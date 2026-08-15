 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE PIANO LESSON At Two River Theater Announces Cast And Creative Team

Performances run September 18 - October 4.

By:
THE PIANO LESSON At Two River Theater Announces Cast And Creative Team

Rehearsals have begun for Two River Theater’s upcoming production of August  Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama The Piano Lesson, directed by Francois Battiste (Hospice at Illinois  State University, Broke-ology at B-Street Theater).

The production launches the theater's 2026/27 Season and continues Two River’s commitment to staging all ten plays in August Wilson’s Century Cycle. Previews begin on September 12, with an opening night on September 18, and running through October  4 in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater. 

August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson pits brother against sister as the Charles family fights over the fate of  their prized heirloom—a hand-carved piano. One wants to get rich off its sale, the other will do anything  to keep it in the family. In this epic drama, the ghosts of the past battle against the promise of the  future. Since its Broadway premiere in 1990, The Piano Lesson has become one of August Wilson's most  beloved works, earning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and inspiring generations of artists and audiences. 

The cast includes Elaán Battiste as Maretha (When We Were Colored, 101 Dalmatians), J. Bernard  Calloway as Wining Boy (The Ms. Pat Show, Jitney at Two River), Arden Carethers (recent graduate of  Fordham University) as Grace, Brian D. Coats as Avery (Dog Day Afternoon on Broadway; four August  Wilson productions at Two River), Joshua Echebiri as Lymon (A Doll’s House at Two River), Brandon  Micheal Hall as Boy Willie (The Mayor; God Friended Me), Keith Randolph Smith as Doaker Charles (King 

Hedley II on Broadway; Wine in the Wilderness at Two River), and Danielle Moné Truitt as Berniece (Law  & Order: Organized Crime; Rebel). 

“I’m incredibly excited to tell the story of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson, an enduring classic that  remains as powerful and relevant today as ever,” said director Francois Battiste. “It’s a privilege to  collaborate with this extraordinary cast and creative team, whose talent, passion, and generosity bring  remarkable depth and humanity to every moment of this production. I can’t wait for audiences to  experience the enduring power of this play as we bring it to life together.” 

“On a deeply personal note,” Battiste continues, “having the opportunity to share this experience with  my 11-year-old daughter as she makes her August Wilson debut makes this production even more  meaningful. It’s a beautiful reminder that these stories—and the legacy they carry—continue to inspire  and connect new generations.” 

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Junghyun Georgia Lee, Costume Designer Karen Perry,  Lighting Designer Yuki Link, Sound Designer Megumi Katayama, Wig, Hair and Makeup Designer Cici  Campbell, Music Supervisor and Composer Ulysses Owens, Music Director Matt Grandy, Fight Director  and Intimacy Director Teniece Divya Johnson, Production Stage Manager Kevin Jinghong Zhu, and  Assistant Stage Manager Matthew Rohan. 

Tickets for The Piano Lesson are available now starting as low as $35. For more information or to  purchase tickets, visit tworivertheater.org, call 732.345.1400, or visit the Two River Theater Box Office  at 21 Bridge Avenue in Red Bank. 

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Two River Theater
Recent Articles
Badia Farha, George Salazar, and Jason SweetTooth Williams Will Join Joe Iconis For Tiny Room Concerts
Badia Farha, George Salazar, and Jason SweetTooth Williams Will Join Joe Iconis For Tiny Room Concerts
7/14/2026
Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS

Xian Zhang Conducts Tchaikovsky in New Jersey Xian Zhang Conducts Tchaikovsky
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/15-5/15)
Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in New Jersey Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Actors Studio of New Jersey (10/16-10/25)
Batman Returns in Concert in New Jersey Batman Returns in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/06-3/06)
Blanc Aprés Labor Day: with Mike Davis and the New Wonders in New Jersey Blanc Aprés Labor Day: with Mike Davis and the New Wonders
Morris Museum (9/10-9/10)
Dvořák's "New World" Symphony in New Jersey Dvořák's "New World" Symphony
Count Basie Center for the Arts (5/01-5/01)
Joshua Henry in New Jersey Joshua Henry
Enlow Recital Hall (9/13-9/13)
Journey Former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri in New Jersey Journey Former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri
Stockton University Performing Arts Center (11/13-11/13)
Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini in New Jersey Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
State Theatre New Jersey (1/24-1/24)
Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini in New Jersey Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/23-1/23)
I'm Not a Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce in New Jersey I'm Not a Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce
Union County Performing Arts Center (10/02-10/02)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets