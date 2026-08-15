THE PIANO LESSON At Two River Theater Announces Cast And Creative Team

NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Rehearsals have begun for Two River Theater’s upcoming production of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama The Piano Lesson, directed by Francois Battiste (Hospice at Illinois State University, Broke-ology at B-Street Theater).

The production launches the theater's 2026/27 Season and continues Two River’s commitment to staging all ten plays in August Wilson’s Century Cycle. Previews begin on September 12, with an opening night on September 18, and running through October 4 in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater.

August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson pits brother against sister as the Charles family fights over the fate of their prized heirloom—a hand-carved piano. One wants to get rich off its sale, the other will do anything to keep it in the family. In this epic drama, the ghosts of the past battle against the promise of the future. Since its Broadway premiere in 1990, The Piano Lesson has become one of August Wilson's most beloved works, earning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and inspiring generations of artists and audiences.

The cast includes Elaán Battiste as Maretha (When We Were Colored, 101 Dalmatians), J. Bernard Calloway as Wining Boy (The Ms. Pat Show, Jitney at Two River), Arden Carethers (recent graduate of Fordham University) as Grace, Brian D. Coats as Avery (Dog Day Afternoon on Broadway; four August Wilson productions at Two River), Joshua Echebiri as Lymon (A Doll’s House at Two River), Brandon Micheal Hall as Boy Willie (The Mayor; God Friended Me), Keith Randolph Smith as Doaker Charles (King

Hedley II on Broadway; Wine in the Wilderness at Two River), and Danielle Moné Truitt as Berniece (Law & Order: Organized Crime; Rebel).

“I’m incredibly excited to tell the story of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson, an enduring classic that remains as powerful and relevant today as ever,” said director Francois Battiste. “It’s a privilege to collaborate with this extraordinary cast and creative team, whose talent, passion, and generosity bring remarkable depth and humanity to every moment of this production. I can’t wait for audiences to experience the enduring power of this play as we bring it to life together.”

“On a deeply personal note,” Battiste continues, “having the opportunity to share this experience with my 11-year-old daughter as she makes her August Wilson debut makes this production even more meaningful. It’s a beautiful reminder that these stories—and the legacy they carry—continue to inspire and connect new generations.”

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Junghyun Georgia Lee, Costume Designer Karen Perry, Lighting Designer Yuki Link, Sound Designer Megumi Katayama, Wig, Hair and Makeup Designer Cici Campbell, Music Supervisor and Composer Ulysses Owens, Music Director Matt Grandy, Fight Director and Intimacy Director Teniece Divya Johnson, Production Stage Manager Kevin Jinghong Zhu, and Assistant Stage Manager Matthew Rohan.

Tickets for The Piano Lesson are available now starting as low as $35. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tworivertheater.org, call 732.345.1400, or visit the Two River Theater Box Office at 21 Bridge Avenue in Red Bank.

Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming