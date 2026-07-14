Badia Farha, George Salazar, and Jason SweetTooth Williams Will Join Joe Iconis For Tiny Room Concerts
Performances will run July 23–25 in the Victoria J. Mastrobuono Library at Two River Theater.
Two River Theater has announced that Badia Farha (Hell's Kitchen, School of Rock), George Salazar (Be More Chill, Superstore), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill, Only Murders in the Building) will join Tony Award-nominated songwriter Joe Iconis for Tiny Room Concerts w/ Joe Iconis, an intimate concert series taking place July 23–25 in the Victoria J. Mastrobuono Library at Two River Theater.
For fans of Be More Chill, the return of Salazar and Williams marks a homecoming. After originating starring roles in Be More Chill at Two River Theater and reprising their performances on Broadway, they return to the theater where it all began alongside fellow Joe Iconis collaborator Badia Farha for an unforgettable weekend of music and storytelling. Together, the four artists will share beloved songs, deep cuts, brand-new material, and the unmistakable camaraderie that has defined their creative collaborations for years.
With the 7:00 PM performances already sold out, audiences are encouraged to purchase seats soon for the remaining performances. Tiny Room Concerts is presented in a 34-seat venue creating an exceptionally intimate concert experience unlike anything else at Two River.
Funny, heartfelt, and never the same twice, Tiny Room Concerts offers audiences a chance to experience Iconis' work the way it was first imagined: in a room full of people, sharing music together.
'Joe has a singular ability to connect with audiences through humor, honesty, and extraordinary songwriting,' said Justin Waldman, Artistic Director of Two River Theater. 'Badia, George, and Jason are incredible performers whose history with Joe, and with Two River, makes these concerts even more special. Audiences won't just be seeing a concert; they'll be sharing an unforgettable evening with artists whose creative chemistry has captivated theatergoers for years.'
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