THE PARENTAL ADVISORY COMEDY SHOW Returns To MCCC's Kelsey Theatre This Month

Performances are on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Enter the laughter zone! The Vibe With Ky and Kelsey Theatre are proud to announce the return of "The Parental Advisory Comedy Show" at Mercer County Community College in West Windsor on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m.

It has been a decade since Kelsey Theatre hosted this irreverent comedy show and the laughs have been building up, so grab your Depends and get ready to guffaw, shriek, snort and howl as four professional stand-up comedians take the stage at MCCC's Kelsey Theatre to bring their unique brand of comedy in "The Parental Advisory Comedy Show!"

Joe Fernandes, Mike Celona and Angela Sharp will perform both nights of the event while social media influencer Kyrus Keenan Westcott performs during the April 22 happenings.

"This will be two evenings of the very best in adult comedy," said Kelsey's Artistic Director Kitty Getlik. "These are some of the hottest, funniest comedians in the tri-state area, and they are all coming together on the Kelsey stage to make audiences laugh when we need it the most. Oh, and P.S. Don't bring the kids," said Getlik.

"I'm excited to make my parents proud," stated show creator Kyrus Keenan Westcott in true comedic form. "They always wanted me to be a 35-year-old man returning to perform comedy at a community college."

Kyrus Keenan Westcott - (Performing April 22) Through his platform The Vibe With Ky - with over a million followers on social media - Ky (a multi-talented alumnus of Mercer County Community College) uses his unique sense of humor to smash stigmas and gets people to open up to an honest dialogue. It comes as no surprise that this inspirational powerhouse has quickly become one of today's leading voices for positive change in our communities around the world.

Joe Fernandes - (Performing April 21 and 22) Joe Fernandes is a stand-up comedian, actor and filmmaker with a laid-back style and honest point of view. When he is not in comedy clubs making fun of his unrelenting confusion with life, he can be found on hiking trails in North New Jersey with his corgi Cody. He released his debut standup album Impossible Human in 2020 and season 1 of his award winning web series I Don't Know Joe is available now on Sparkk.tv.

Mike Celona - (Performing April 21 and 22) Mike Celona is the stupid funny comedian everyone loves! Mike's debut standup album Calzone Farm reached number one on iTunes and the top 50 in Amazon Prime Videos. A modern dad-take on comedy, Mike is armed with an arsenal of stories, silly jokes, hilarious faces and self reflective humor. His live show is as contagious as his personality.

About Angela Sharp - (Performing April 21 and 22) Angela Sharp is an NYC-based stand-up comic with a background in sketch comedy and improvisation. Angela's act is silly, raunchy and wild, punctuated by giggle-fever songs she sings with her own plunk-plunkity accompaniment of an acoustic guitar and other instruments.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for seniors and students and may be purchased at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333. (Adult humor -- not recommended for children.)

Kelsey Theatre is located on the MCCC campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor Township. The theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the theatre. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org.

Please note: Masks are recommended but not required while in the theater.




