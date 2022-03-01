THE NICETIES Directed by John Eric Scutchins to be Presented at Mile Square Theatre

MILE SQUARE THEATRE has announced their first production since the pandemic shut-down of 2020 Eleanor Burgess' THE NICETIES, directed by John Eric Scutchins. THE NICETIES will play a four-week limited engagement at Mile Square Theatre (1400 Clinton St. Hoboken, NJ 07030). Performances begin Wednesday, March 23 and continue through Sunday, April 17. Opening Night is Saturday, March 26 (8 p.m.). Tickets are $30-$45 and available at milesquaretheatre.org.

Janine, an accomplished Ivy League professor holds routine office hours with Zoe, an ambitious young student, to discuss her thesis: if history is written by the victors, who tells the story of the oppressed? When the two don't see eye to eye, polite disagreements explode into a debate over race and history that threatens to derail their careers, lives and the status quo.

Kevin R Free, MST's new Artistic Director states, "The play feels relevant because of the brave conversations that middle-aged liberals like myself are having these days with progressive young people around race and privilege."

The production stars Annie McAdams* (Lydie Breeze, u/s New York Theatre Workshop; Cruel and Barbarous Treatment, Culture Project) as Janine and DeAnna Supplee* (The Winter's Tale, New York Shakespeare Exchange) as Zoe. *Performing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

The production features scenic design by Emmett Grosland, costume design by Mika Eubanks, and lighting design by Nancy Valladares. Nathanael Brown is the sound designer, Maya Ramdayal is the props supervisor, and Marisa Kilgallen is the stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR

THE NICETIES plays the following regular schedule through Sunday, April 17:

Wednesdays at 8 p.m.

Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Fridays at 8 p.m.

Saturdays at 8 p.m.

Sundays at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $30-45and are now available online at www.MileSquareTheatre.org. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour before the performance.

Running Time: 90 Minutes