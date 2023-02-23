Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: The Percy Jackson Musical Comes to The Growing Stage

Performances run March 10-26.

Feb. 23, 2023  

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong presents THE LIGHTNING THIEF: The Percy Jackson Musical from March 10-26 with performances Saturdays at 4:00PM, Sundays at 2:00PM and a special Opening Night Performance, Friday, March 10th at 7:30PM. THE LIGHTNING THIEF: The Percy Jackson Musical is adapted from the book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan with a book by Joe Tracz and music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki. This production is under the direction of Stephen L. Fredericks, TGS's Executive Director with musical direction by Laura Petrie and choreography by Jillian Petrie.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: The Percy Jackson Musical, is the dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's best selling book which opened on Broadway in 2019. When teenager Percy Jackson discovers he's a demigod, he and his friends embark on an epic journey to find Zeus's missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: The Percy Jackson Musical features the talents of 6 professional performers in this production: Tyler Miranda (TGS Debut) of Highland Falls, NY as Percy; Jeorgi Smith (The Land of Forgotten Toys, Pinkalicious) of Green Township, NJ as Annabeth; Dan F. Sims (Goosebumps, Pinkalicious) of South Plainfield, NJ as Grover/Others; Davis Cameron Lemley (Goosebumps, Go, Dog.Go!) of Cedar Grove, NJ as Luke/Others; Casey Esbin (Pinkalicious) of New City, NY as Clarisse/Others; Meg Foley (TGS Debut) of Livingston, NJ as Sally/Others and Joshua Laudor (TGS Debut) of Mount Olive, NJ as Mr. Brunner/Others

Ticket prices are $28 for adults, $22 for seniors and $18 for children. To purchase tickets, please visit www.growingstage.com or call (973) 347-4946. Group rates and season packages are available. THE LIGHTNING THIEF is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com




