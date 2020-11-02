THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Opens At Music Mountain Theatre

Music Mountain Theatre will open The Importance of Being Earnest on November 6th for 6 performances running through November 15th.

Music Mountain Theatre will open The Importance of Being Earnest on November 6th for 6 performances running through November 15th. There will be several viewing options following guidelines and protocols with safety and comfort in mind. The Theatre will be open indoors to allow 50 patrons socially distanced for each production. Friday night productions will be streamed live from the stage for "drive in" viewing for 20 vehicles in the parking lot. Every production will also be available for virtual viewing at home.

The Importance of Being Earnest is the most renowned of Oscar Wilde's comedies. It's the story of two bachelors, John 'Jack' Worthing (Mark Whitman) and Algernon 'Algy' Moncrieff (Louis Palena), who create alter egos named Ernest to escape their tiresome lives. They attempt to win the hearts of two women Gwendolyn (Katie Rochon) and Cecily Cardew (Jenny McNiven) who, conveniently, claim to only love men called Ernest. The pair struggle to keep up with their own stories and become tangled in a tale of deception, disguise and misadventure. The elaborate plot ridicules Victorian sensibilities with some of the best loved, and indeed bizarre, characters to be found on the Modern Stage. Rounding out the cast are Lady Bracknell (John Dwyer), Miss Prism (Mary Murdock), The Reverand Canon Chasuble (Jonathan Wierzbicki), and Lane/Merriman (Patrick Lavery).

Showtimes are Friday at 8:00pm, Saturday at 3:00, and Sunday at 3:00. Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to the mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts in a welcoming, inclusive environment during this difficult time.

