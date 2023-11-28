THE ILLUSIONISTS' MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Comes to NJPAC in December

This holiday season, celebrate the JOYFUL spirit with a MAGICAL Broadway production at NJPAC with - THE ILLUSIONISTS - Magic of the Holidays is making its way to Newark, New Jersey, with magic, amazement, wonder, and a show that will appeal to all ages on Thursday, December 7, at 8 PM.



The Illusionists are set to enchant audiences with brand-new acts just in time for the holiday season. The audience will be fixated on the stage for 2 hours and 10 minutes, seeing the most astounding illusions and acts of magic.



The several talented illusionists with a wide range of acts will surely make it worthwhile. Purchase your tickets right now before the show sells out.

NJPAC presents the hottest and most scandalous magical production this year. Expect a more intimate show that will enable you to connect with the performers on a different level. Plus, the upcoming event heavily relies on audience participation and volunteers, so this may be your chance to get on the stage with some of the most significant magicians in today's generation. The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays is a touring magic production featuring a rotating cast of 5 to 8 magicians specializing in specific branches of magic, from stage illusions to mind reading to escapology and comedic charm.

The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays is setting the stage on fire (figuratively) this holiday season at NJPAC. This Broadway magic production is only one of its kind - the reason why families flock from all over the nation every year to get a glimpse of this marvelous event filled with jaw-dropping tricks, mind-boggling illusions, and some life-or-death scenarios - making this wondrous event something you will never forget about. The show welcomes people of all ages because of its ability to entertain all age brackets. Who doesn't enjoy magic tricks and illusions, right?



It's the most magical time of the year to take out the entire family! Celebrate the holidays with The Illusionists' Magic of the Holidays, a mind-blowing spectacle featuring the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. This nonstop show is packed with sophisticated illusions, close-up magic, mentalism, and technological spectacle that will blow your mind. It's the perfect way for family and friends of all ages to unite in awe and wonder.



