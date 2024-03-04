THE GREAT DUBOIS CIRCUS SHOW Comes to the Sieminski Theatre This Month

The Great DuBois, the two-person circus act, that captivated audiences in the film The Greatest Showman, is coming to The Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge for two performances on Saturday, March 23rd, at 7:30 pm & Sunday, March 24th, at 2:30 pm. This is not your ordinary circus! It is a breathtaking display of talent, energy, and sheer magic that will leave children of all ages astounded. Just imagine a world where juggling balls defy gravity, hula hoops spin with otherworldly grace, and unicycles glide through the air with such effortless ease. Picture daring acrobatics that take place high above the stage, as bodies twist and soar with a grace that seems almost mystical. All of this, intertwined with ribbons of comedy and audience interaction, will have you laughing, cheering, and on the edge of your seat throughout the entire show. These extraordinary performers Michael DuBois and Viktoria Grimmy possess a combined heritage of circus talent spanning five generations. Together, they have crafted a one-of-a-kind family show that showcases their immense talent and undeniable chemistry.

Michael, with his magnetic stage presence and impressive resume, includes appearances on The Tonight Show, Jay Leno Show, and The Late Show with David Letterman. His talents have taken him around the world, entertaining audiences on cruise lines and halftime shows. Before teaming up with his wife, Viktoria, he wowed audiences with his one-man circus act, "Solo Circus."

Viktoria brings unparalleled grace and skill to the stage, born into a multi-generational Circus family that toured with the Soviet Circus, Ringling Brothers, and the Barnum and Bailey Circus. She has achieved international acclaim as an aerialist, earning notable awards. Her talent has taken her on tour with Britney Spears to the bright lights of Broadway in the hit musical "Pippin.", and to the movies with "Burlesque" and "The Greatest Show on Earth" with Michael.

From the moment the lights dim, and the vibrant tapestry of their performance begins to unfold, you will find yourself transported to a world where dreams defy gravity, and anything is possible. So, mark your calendars and prepare for an experience that will leave you breathless. Get your tickets at Sieminskitheater.org or call the Box Office at 908-580-3892. Ask about our Family Discount offer - FAMILY10