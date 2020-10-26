THE FLIP SIDE: HALLOWEEN Improv Announced At Dreamcatcher

The Flip Side: Halloween will stream on Facebook on Thursday, October 29 at 7 pm.

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will premiere its virtual improv show, The Flip Side: Halloween, on Facebook on Thursday, October 29 at 7 pm. The 30-minute performance is free, and after its debut it will be available on www.dreamcatcherrep.org along with all previous virtual Flip Side shows.

The Flip Side is Dreamcatcher's house improv team, directed by Dave Maulbeck (Maplewood) and featuring Clark Carmichael (Montclair), Laura Ekstrand (Livingston), Noreen Farley (Clinton), Lulu French (Maplewood), Julian Blake Gordon (Jersey City), Scott McGowan (Maplewood), David Lee White (Bordentown), and Emaline Williams (Hackettstown).

Based on improv techniques created by The Groundlings, Upright Citizens' Brigade and The Magnet, The Flip Side offers their unique spin on short-form improv, taking audience input to create instant scenes that are both unexpected and hilarious. During the pandemic, we take suggestions via social media for our shows, and then record and make them available free of charge. Donations are greatly appreciated.

Virtual improv is just one of Dreamcatcher's programs this season that can be accessed online. The audio play of Ways to be Happy by David Lee White is now available for download at www.dreamcatcherrep.org, and a reading of Lia Romeo's Zoom play Sitting and Talking will be performed on Thursday, November 12. Live online performances of Holiday Bites, new short plays about the holidays, are coming up from December 4 through 13. Monthly podcast episodes of LOCAL with Laura Ekstrand are released on iTunes. All programs are either free or low cost, as Dreamcatcher is prioritizing access and sustaining the artist/audience relationship until live programming can resume.

The Flip Side: Halloween can be found @DreamcatcherRep's on Facebook on Thursday, October 29 at 7 pm, and then on the theatre's website. For information on this or any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, visit www.dreamcatcherrep.org or contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre at info@dreamcatcherrep.org, business phone: 908-514-9654.

