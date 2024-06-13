THE CHER SHOW, COME FROM AWAY And More Announced for Mayo Performing Arts Center 30th Anniversary Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mayo Performing Arts Center has announced its 2024-2025 season, its 30th anniversary season. Over 60 shows and 90 performances have been announced, with many more to be added over the course of the year.

Tickets for July, August and select fall dates are currently on sale. Tickets for all events go on sale Monday, June 17 at 10 am at www.MayoArts.Org.

Highlights of the season include Opening Night with Broadway legend Norm Lewis (Sept. 20), the touring Broadway productions of Come From Away (March 28-30), The Cher Show (Feb. 7-8), and Clue (April 25-27), pop favorites KC & the Sunshine Band (Nov. 22), violinist Itzhak Perlman (May 3) and much more covering pop, rock, comedy, dance, jazz variety, and family.

“Our upcoming 30th season features a lineup that will include old favorites and exciting new additions, thrilling touring Broadway productions and innovative performers,” says Allison Larena, President and CEO, MPAC. “From Broadway shows like Come from Away and The Cher Show, to favorites like KC and the Sunshine Band and Mandy Patinkin, to traditional holiday events like Nutcracker and innovative artists including Vitamin String Quartet and Bilal, we are bringing the wow to MPAC this season.”

MPAC 2024-2025 Lineup

(additional events to be announced throughout the season):

7/14/24 Night Ranger: Live in Concert

7/16/24 Justin Hayward & Christopher Cross

7/17/24 Yachtley Crew

7/31/24 It's Happening with Snooki & Joey Live

8/1/24 New York Bee Gees

8/6/24 The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show

8/8/24 Air Supply

8/9/24 Jim Breuer: Survival with Laughter Tour

8/14/24 The Ledbetters with Superunknown: A Tribute to Pearl Jam and Chris Cornell

8/15/24 Tusk

8/16/24 Pete Davidson Live

8/22/24 Dweezil Zappa: Rox(Postroph)y

9/20/24 Opening Night: Norm Lewis

9/21/24 The Buena Vista Social Orchestra

9/27/24 Glen Burtnik's Summer of Love Concert

10/5/24 Blippi: Join the Band Tour

10/9/24 The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

10/12/24 Rich Francese's Italian-American Comedy All-Stars

10/13/24 Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert

10/25/24 Craig Ferguson: The Fancy Rascal Tour

11/8/24 New Jersey Ballet: Creative Forces: Peck, Robbins and more

11/13/24 Ben Folds: Paper Airplane Request Tour

11/14/24 Josh Turner: The Greatest Hits Tour

11/16/24 The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays

11/22/24 KC and The Sunshine Band

11/27/24 Manhattan Comedy Night

11/29/24 A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage

11/30/24 Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

12/3/24 The Sensational Soul Cruisers: Destination Soultown Holiday Show

12/7/24 A Johnny Mathis Christmas

12/13-26/24 New Jersey Ballet's Nutcracker

1/4/25 Bobby Collins with special guest Maureen Langan

1/10/25 The Greatest Piano Men

1/11/25 Manhattan Comedy Night

1/18/25 Eaglemania

1/19/25 Cool School & Hard Bop: The Jazz at Lincon Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

1/25/25 Mike Super: Magic & Illusion

1/26/25 Pinkalicious The Musical

1/31/25 Blind Boys of Alabama

2/7-8/25 The Cher Show

2/13/25 Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, and Beyond

2/14/25 Jay Leno

2/16/25 Break! The Urban Funk Spectacular!

2/22/25 The Gazillion Bubble Show

2/27/25 Bilal

3/7/25 KODO

3/9/25 A Year with Frog and Toad

3/14/25 Mandy Patinkin: Being Alive with Adam Ben-David on Piano

3/15/25 New Jersey Ballet: Masterpieces in Motion: Balanchine, Martins and more

3/21/25 The National Dance Company of Ireland: Rhythm of the Dance

3/23/25: New Jersey Ballet: Once Upon a Time

3/25/25 Rhythm India: Bollywood and Beyond

3/27/25 Terry Fator: On the Road Again

3/28-30/25 Come From Away

4/5-6/25 Stomp

4/9/25 Dr. Temple Grandin: The Way I See It: A Personal Look at Autism and Asperger's

4/13/25 Tony DeSare Presents Sinatra & Beyond

4/25-27/25 Clue

5/2/25 Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Asking for Trouble

5/3/25 Itzhak Perlman in Recital

5/4/25 Pete the Cat

5/9/25 New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players: HMS Pinafore

5/13/25 Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical

5/17-18/25 New Jersey Ballet: Timeless Masterpieces: Swan Lake Act II and more

6/26/25 Isaac Mizrahi

Schedule subject to change.

