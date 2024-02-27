THE BEST OF DOO-WOP And Alt Rockers Everclear On Sale This Friday At bergenPAC

bergenPAC has announced two new shows for the 2024 season. The Best of Doo-Wop featuring Herb Reed's Platters, Cleveland Still & The Dubs, The Dimensions, Jimmy Gallagher and The Passions, The Fireflies, Norman Fox, and Jimmy Stephens on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 7 p.m. and Everclear on Friday, Aug 9, 2024 at 8 p.m.

The Best of Doo-Wop

Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 7 p.m.

$49-$99

The Best of Doo-Wop returns to bergenPAC. This edition features Herb Reed's Platters, Cleveland Still & The Dubs, The Dimensions, Jimmy Gallagher and The Passions, The Fireflies, Norman Fox, and Jimmy Stephens. The evening will include special guest star Merrilee Rush. The backing band will beTom Schizzano & The LAR Enterprises Band. The show will be hosted by Cool Bobby B of SXM Radio 50s Gold.

Everclear

Friday, Aug. 9, 2024 at 8 p.m.

$39-$59

Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the ‘90s, celebrated their 30th Anniversary in 2022, and founder, vocalist and guitarist Art Alexakis has made it clear that he has no plans to slow down. Since forming in 1992, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified Gold or Platinum, selling over 6 million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 Hit Singles on Mainstream Rock, Alternative, and Adult Top 40 radio, including “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “I Will Buy You A New Life,” “Wonderful” and “Everything To Everyone,” as well as numerous videos, thousands of shows, and various other accolades, including a 1998 Grammy nomination.

In 2019, while being treated for an injury caused by a minor car accident, Alexakis was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) and learned that he had likely been living with the disease for nearly twenty years. Since being diagnosed, Art has donated one dollar from every ticket purchased for his performances to charities such as Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and National MS Society.

Tickets

Tickets go on sale today, Friday, Feb. 30, 2024, at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

About bergenPAC:

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area's cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.