THANKSGIVING COMEDY FEST Comes To NJPAC With Nephew Tommy, Sheryl Underwood, Finesse Mitchell And Dominique

Enjoy an evening filled with laughs at the Thanksgiving Comedy Fest at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC)!

The stellar lineup boasts the comedic talents of Nephew Tommy, Sheryl Underwood, Finesse Mitchell, and Dominique. Taking place Saturday, November 30th at 8PM.

Nephew Tommy, known for his prank phone calls, is a comedian, radio host, and actor who co-hosts the immensely popular Steve Harvey Morning Show with 9 million daily listeners.

Emmy winner Sheryl Underwood, co-host of The Talk, has performed on Def Comedy Jam, hosted BET's Comic View, and made memorable appearances in Beauty Shop and I Got the Hook-Up.

Finesse Mitchell, who has appeared on SNL, The Wendy Williams Show, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Seth Meyers, The Arsenio Hall Show, and numerous TV series and movies, is sure to bring the laughs.

Dominique, once a postal worker turned comedy sensation, has graced the stages of Last Comic Standing, Def Comedy Jam, and Chappelle's Show. Her comedy special "Stop Me When I'm Lying" is available for streaming on Amazon.

Tickets to see Thanksgiving Comedy Fest are on-sale now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey – where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.

