TALES OF MYSTERY AND SUSPENSE Comes to East Lynne Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



East Lynne Theater Company is set to thrill and chill audiences with “Tales of Mystery and Suspense,” a menagerie of spooky short stories by Stephen Crane, Guy de Maupassant, H.P. Lovecraft, and, of course, Edgar Allan Poe. Curated and edited by James Rana and directed by Craig Fols, artistic director of East Lynne, these mysterious and scary stories will be brought to life in staged readings for two weekends only: Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 18-19 and 25-26.

Rana has worked extensively with East Lynne for years both as an actor and adaptor of classic stories for the stage. He has been staging a variety of spooky “Tales of Mystery and Suspense” at East Lynne for the past few Halloween seasons with much success. This time around, audiences can expect:

“Behold, the Grave of a Wicked Man” by Crane, a New Jersey native, who wrote several short stories and poems and is perhaps best know for “The Red Badge of Courage.”

“The Horla,” a horror story by de Maupassant, one of the most prolific short story writers in literary history.

“The Cats of Ulthar” by fantasy writer Lovecraft.

“The Raven” by Poe, the famous story which no Halloween festival should be without.

Actors in this Halloween-themed staged reading include East Lynne regulars Veronique Hurley, Mat Labotka and Logan Kovach.

“Halloween is a favorite time of year for us at East Lynne Theater and for Cape May as a whole,” Fols said. “We are always excited to share what James Rana has developed for us each holiday season, and this one certainly will not disappoint.”

The staged readings of these classic ghost tales take place 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 18-19 and 25-26. Admission is $25 for general admission, $20 for students and military, free for ages 12 and under. East Lynne is located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. More information can be found at EastLynneTheater.org.





Comments