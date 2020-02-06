Swingin' NJ Event Celebrates Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Johnny Mercer and Jimmy Van Heusen

Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications presents another swingin' event, featuring the music of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, as well as showcasing the talents of composers Johnny Mercer and Jimmy Van Heusen.

This cool program is being designed and planned to roll out in Fall 2020, taking place at the historic Nassau Inn in Princeton, New Jersey.

The highly anticipated festivities will include an entertaining chat by two Sinatra guest experts, followed by a delicious buffet and finishing with a lively performance by the famous NY Rat Pack duo of Jesse Posa (as Frank Sinatra) and Joe Perce (as Dean Martin).

As an added attraction, two splendid exhibits highlighting the musical gifts of Johnny Mercer and Jimmy Van Heusen will be displayed for all attendees to enjoy.

Johnny Mercer, a versatile, popular lyricist and composer, wrote over 1400 songs, penning tunes for 100 motion pictures. He won four "Best Song" Academy Awards, including "Moon River and "Days of Wine and Roses". Frank Sinatra performed many of his classics, including "One For My Baby", "Laura", "Fools Rush In", "Day In, Day Out" and "Too Marvelous for Words" just to name a few!

Jimmy Van Heusen, a prolific songwriter and great American composer, wrote a variety of songs for film, television and theater. According to his biography on JimmyVanHeusen.com, he wrote more songs (85) recorded by Frank Sinatra than any other composer. He also collaborated with Johnny Mercer on melodies such as "I Thought About You" and "Empty Tables".

Many thanks to The Johnny Mercer Foundation and Georgia State University archives, as well as Brook Babcock, president of the Van Heusen Music Corporation and grandnephew of Jimmy Van Heusen, for their contributions to this upcoming event.

Besides these unique exhibits, the event will open on a high note, spotlighting two extraordinary guest speakers, Charles L. Granata and Dana Polan.

Both distinguished Sinatra scholars, Mr. Granata and Mr. Polan will be sharing their expertise and personal stories about Mr. Sinatra, the man and his music.

Charles L. "Chuck" Granata is a writer, record producer, music historian, archivist and a leading expert on Frank Sinatra. He is also the producer of Nancy Sinatra's weekly radio program "Nancy for Frank" on Sirius-XM radio.

Dana Polan is Professor of Cinema Studies at New York University. He has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and has lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame. He is the author of 9 books in film and media, and in 2003 was selected as one of that year's Academy Foundation Scholars by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Producer Karen Morris is a longtime fan of Frank Sinatra. When asked about planning this future musical event Ms. Morris replied, "This project is a labor of love. Besides the wonderful music and insightful guest speakers, the Johnny Mercer and Jimmy Van Heusen exhibits make the day even more exceptional! So looking forward to Fall 2020 and presenting this exciting event!"





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You