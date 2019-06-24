Summer Camp Returns to The Growing Stage

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong kicks off their 33rd season of Summer Arts Camp. The camp runs for 6 weekly sessions, July 8th through August 16th. The program is designed for children who will be attending kindergarten in the fall of 2019 through students who have completed eighth grade in June of 2019. This program is one of exposure and participation in the performing arts, wherein children are encouraged to work together in a creative endeavor toward a common goal.

The theater arts offer a channel for a child's natural gifts of imagination and role playing. Through theater arts, children sharpen their creativity, improve their communication skills, gain self-confidence, and learn the importance of teamwork. Above all, children enjoy becoming a part of the magic that they create on the stage.

The TGS program is designed to offer children an introduction to many aspects of theater arts through creative games, music, dance, art, and theater. More experienced children are additionally challenged through these same elements of the performing arts. Each of our six sessions has a specific theme and concludes with a 7:00 p.m. Friday evening performance for friends and family.

Again this summer, our program includes stage movement, dance, music, art, creative games, theater techniques, and writing. Each session has its own theme, and children are encouraged to contribute to the creation of the skits, choreography, sets, props, and design of our culminating activity - our performance for friends and families on the evening of the last day of each camp session. It is an exciting, week-long process of cooperation, creativity, discovery, practice and performance.

Our camp is under the direction of Lori Lawrence, Director of Educational Programming at The Growing Stage. Our staff consists of carefully selected, trained professionals in the fields of theater, dance, music, and/or education. Our counselors are high school and college students who are interested in pursuing careers in education, theater, or the fine arts.

For further information or to register for camp, please visit our website at www.growingstage.com or call us at (973) 347-4946. The Growing Stage's programs are made possible, in part, by funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and contributions from numerous corporations, foundations, and individuals.





