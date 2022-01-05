Suffolk Theatre Set to Present Kasim Sulton's UTOPIA

Suffolk Theater presents KASIM SULTON'S UTOPIA on Friday, March 4 at 8:00PM. Tickets are $49 - $59, plus applicable fees. Tickets are available here.

Kasim Sulton - bassist, background/harmony and Co-Lead vocalist of UTOPIA - honors his longtime association with the band and their legacy in KASIM SULTON'S UTOPIA. This touring collective explores the finest elements of the storied Utopia catalog and is made up of songs hand-picked by Sulton, spanning the 10 albums he appears on, including deep cuts as well as classic hits such as "Caravan," "Swing to the Right," "Libertine," "One World," and "Set Me Free".

In addition to being the lead singer on Utopia's lone top 40 single, "Set Me Free", which made it all the way to No. 27 in 1980, Kasim is also a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist himself and garnered a solo hit under his own name in 1982, titled "Don't Break My Heart", which made its way into the Canadian Top 40 singles chart.

"I make sure to honor the audience with the song choices I've made...Since the Utopia fans have been so loyal and devoted over the years, it's my pleasure to keep doing this for them."

"Certain music stays with you for your entire life, so I try my best to keep the songs we play each night as faithful to the original Utopia recordings and arrangements as possible. I think it's really important to maintain some integrity musically and keep the songs the way the fans remember them." - Kasim Sulton

If all this wasn't enough, Kasim also hosts his own terrestrial radio show 'It's My World And Welcome To It'. Airing weekly in 7 markets, the one hour show is a celebration of new and old music peppered with first hand stories of a life recording albums, performing and touring the world.

To quote a popular Utopia song "but there's more!"....2022 will see the release of a fictional series podcast loosely based on Kasim's life both on and off the road. "UnSung" is a smart comedic look at the life of a successful musician who constantly juggles his time between being a Rockstar and the all too familiar struggles of parenthood.