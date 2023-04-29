State Theatre New Jersey to Present TWO FUNNY MAMAS LIVE Featuring Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey will present Two Funny Mamas Live featuring Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley on Friday, May 19 at 8pm. Tickets range from $39-$59.

Sherri Shepherd (#1 new daytime talk show, Sherri) and Kym Whitley (Young & Hungry) blend their comedic power and chemistry to deliver a night of comedy based on their podcast, Two Funny Mamas, which speaks to culture, sisterhood, moms and working women everywhere. Nothing is off limits when these two funny ladies get together to talk about life, love, motherhood, singleness, relationships, dating, pop culture, sex (or the lack thereof), and everything in between. Raw, unfiltered, and funny. That's what audiences can expect when two funny mamas, Sherri and Kym, get on the mic!

Two Funny Mamas Live features individual stand-up routines from Sherri and Kym along with the two of them on-stage riffing on current events, telling stories, and answering questions from audience members.

With the media hailing Sherri Shepherd as TV's new feel-good queen and taking home an NAACP Image Award for Best Talk Show, she is riding high on her #1 new daytime talk show, Sherri, airing weekdays on FOX. Shepherd previously co-hosted The View for over 600 episodes where she and her co-hosts won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show Host. Shepherd can also be seen as the no-nonsense Senator Yvette Chase on HBO Max's Sex Lives of College Girls. Her credits also include three seasons on the Netflix series Mr. Iglesias, opposite Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, the NBC sitcom, Trial & Error, along with iconic roles on KC Undercover, Friends, 30 Rock, and The Jamie Foxx Show. She served as host of the iconic game show The Newlywed Game and won her second NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Podcast for Two Funny Mamas that she co-hosts with bestie Kym Whitley, where they deliver their sass, humor while trying to figure out their children and single mother-ness!

Kym Whitley became Hollywood's go-to girl with her smooth transition as a talented, comedic actress in numerous TV shows, namely, ABC's My Wife and Kids, Two Broke Girls on CBS as well as HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm. Whitley recently completed production of her docu-series, Raising Whitley on the OWN network, and stars in Freeform's sitcom, Young & Hungry.

