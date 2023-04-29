State Theatre New Jersey to Present TWO FUNNY MAMAS LIVE Featuring Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The event will take place on Friday, May 19 at 8pm.

Apr. 29, 2023  

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey will present Two Funny Mamas Live featuring Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley on Friday, May 19 at 8pm. Tickets range from $39-$59.

Sherri Shepherd (#1 new daytime talk show, Sherri) and Kym Whitley (Young & Hungry) blend their comedic power and chemistry to deliver a night of comedy based on their podcast, Two Funny Mamas, which speaks to culture, sisterhood, moms and working women everywhere. Nothing is off limits when these two funny ladies get together to talk about life, love, motherhood, singleness, relationships, dating, pop culture, sex (or the lack thereof), and everything in between. Raw, unfiltered, and funny. That's what audiences can expect when two funny mamas, Sherri and Kym, get on the mic!

Two Funny Mamas Live features individual stand-up routines from Sherri and Kym along with the two of them on-stage riffing on current events, telling stories, and answering questions from audience members.

With the media hailing Sherri Shepherd as TV's new feel-good queen and taking home an NAACP Image Award for Best Talk Show, she is riding high on her #1 new daytime talk show, Sherri, airing weekdays on FOX. Shepherd previously co-hosted The View for over 600 episodes where she and her co-hosts won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show Host. Shepherd can also be seen as the no-nonsense Senator Yvette Chase on HBO Max's Sex Lives of College Girls. Her credits also include three seasons on the Netflix series Mr. Iglesias, opposite Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, the NBC sitcom, Trial & Error, along with iconic roles on KC Undercover, Friends, 30 Rock, and The Jamie Foxx Show. She served as host of the iconic game show The Newlywed Game and won her second NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Podcast for Two Funny Mamas that she co-hosts with bestie Kym Whitley, where they deliver their sass, humor while trying to figure out their children and single mother-ness!

Kym Whitley became Hollywood's go-to girl with her smooth transition as a talented, comedic actress in numerous TV shows, namely, ABC's My Wife and Kids, Two Broke Girls on CBS as well as HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm. Whitley recently completed production of her docu-series, Raising Whitley on the OWN network, and stars in Freeform's sitcom, Young & Hungry.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

About State Theatre New Jersey

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey has reopened and celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. "Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey" can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.




