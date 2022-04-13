State Theatre New Jersey to Present PADDINGTON GETS IN A JAM

The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents the critically acclaimed production of Paddington Gets in a Jam on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 1pm. Tickets range from $15-$65. A fun filled comedy for the whole family, the stage show of Paddington Gets in a Jam was created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller. The production has garnered a Drama Desk and Off-Broadway alliance nomination for Best Family Show, as well as the coveted New York Times' Critic's Pick.

Declared 'The Hottest Family Show in Town' by Broadway World, the production faithfully brings the world's favorite bear to the stage for the very first time with a new adventure inspired by Michael Bond's wonderful book series.

For over 60 years, British-born writer Michael Bond has delighted children and families all over the world with his stories about Paddington, the bear from Darkest Peru, famous for his love of marmalade. Paddington is popular with both children and adults who feel a deep affection and warmth towards him. Charm and humor are the keys to the enduring love for the Paddington series.

Paddington's adventures have been adapted several times for television, with his debut onto the big screen in 2014. A second film, Paddington 2, followed in 2017 and a third film is in the works. The movies were produced by StudioCanal, part of the international content and media group Vivendi. A new Paddington TV series, also from StudioCanal, launched on Nickelodeon in 2020.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org.

