The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents The Rascals featuring Felix Cavaliere and Gene Cornish on Saturday, April 8 at 8pm. Tickets range from $39-$99.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, Grammy Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and Songwriter Hall of Fame members, The Rascals are widely considered the best 'blue-eyed soul' group to come out of the 1960s and their music is the soundtrack of a generation. The Rascals have 17 Top 20 hits, seven Top 10 hits, and three No.1 hits that include "Groovin'," "People Got To Be Free," and "Good Lovin'."

The two legendary founders of The Rascals-Felix Cavaliere and Gene Cornish-cite the fans and love of their timeless songs as reasons for collaboration. "We're so grateful for the fans, this is for them," said Felix Cavaliere. Cornish, whose autobiography Good Lovin': My Life as a Rascal came out in 2020, is especially grateful to return to the stage. While on tour with Cavaliere in 2018, Cornish collapsed while performing the opening sequence to "A Beautiful Morning." Cornish received a pacemaker and is ready to perform. "This gives us another chance to play together and do it for the fans," said Gene Cornish.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.