Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

State Theatre New Jersey Presents THE RASCALS

The performance is on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8pm.

Mar. 28, 2023  

State Theatre New Jersey Presents THE RASCALS

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents The Rascals featuring Felix Cavaliere and Gene Cornish on Saturday, April 8 at 8pm. Tickets range from $39-$99.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, Grammy Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and Songwriter Hall of Fame members, The Rascals are widely considered the best 'blue-eyed soul' group to come out of the 1960s and their music is the soundtrack of a generation. The Rascals have 17 Top 20 hits, seven Top 10 hits, and three No.1 hits that include "Groovin'," "People Got To Be Free," and "Good Lovin'."

The two legendary founders of The Rascals-Felix Cavaliere and Gene Cornish-cite the fans and love of their timeless songs as reasons for collaboration. "We're so grateful for the fans, this is for them," said Felix Cavaliere. Cornish, whose autobiography Good Lovin': My Life as a Rascal came out in 2020, is especially grateful to return to the stage. While on tour with Cavaliere in 2018, Cornish collapsed while performing the opening sequence to "A Beautiful Morning." Cornish received a pacemaker and is ready to perform. "This gives us another chance to play together and do it for the fans," said Gene Cornish.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.




Billy Martin Creative Workshop and Solo Show Comes to The Black Box of Englewood This Week Photo
Billy Martin Creative Workshop and Solo Show Comes to The Black Box of Englewood This Weekend
Tickets are now on sale two remarkable events at The Black Box's new Englewood space, located on the 2nd Floor at 8 East Palisade Ave (between Van Brunt and Dean Street).
101 HUMILIATING STORIES Kicks Off Solo Series At Vivid Stage! Photo
101 HUMILIATING STORIES Kicks Off Solo Series At Vivid Stage!
Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present 101 Humiliating Stories by Lisa Kron from April 13 through 16, kicking off their three-week Spring Solos Series.
Global Superstar Anirudh Ravichander Comes To Prudential Center, April 1 Photo
Global Superstar Anirudh Ravichander Comes To Prudential Center, April 1
Global superstar Anirudh Ravichander kicks off the North American leg of his 'Once Upon A Time' World Tour at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, at 8pm on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Two River Theater to Present Spring and Summer Education Programs Photo
Two River Theater to Present Spring and Summer Education Programs
Two River Theater will continue its mission of promoting arts education as a means to both support the artist within each student and to build future audiences.

More Hot Stories For You


Billy Martin Creative Workshop and Solo Show Comes to The Black Box of Englewood This WeekendBilly Martin Creative Workshop and Solo Show Comes to The Black Box of Englewood This Weekend
March 28, 2023

Tickets are now on sale two remarkable events at The Black Box's new Englewood space, located on the 2nd Floor at 8 East Palisade Ave (between Van Brunt and Dean Street).
101 HUMILIATING STORIES Kicks Off Solo Series At Vivid Stage!101 HUMILIATING STORIES Kicks Off Solo Series At Vivid Stage!
March 27, 2023

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present 101 Humiliating Stories by Lisa Kron from April 13 through 16, kicking off their three-week Spring Solos Series.
Two River Theater to Present Spring and Summer Education ProgramsTwo River Theater to Present Spring and Summer Education Programs
March 27, 2023

Two River Theater will continue its mission of promoting arts education as a means to both support the artist within each student and to build future audiences.
MCCC's Kelsey Players and Tomato Patch Productions Presents HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR.MCCC's Kelsey Players and Tomato Patch Productions Presents HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR.
March 24, 2023

MCCC's Kelsey Players and Tomato Patch Productions with special arrangement by Music Theatre International (MTI) are proud to present Disney’s infectiously fun “High School Musical Jr” March 24-26 at Kelsey Theatre on the West Windsor campus of Mercer County Community College.
Center Players Presents DEATHTRAPCenter Players Presents DEATHTRAP
March 24, 2023

Suspense and intrigue are coming to Freehold as Center Players proudly presents Ira Levin’s classic thriller, Deathtrap.  Directed by Jeff Caplan of Freehold, the production will run from April 14-30th at Center Playhouse, 35 South St., Freehold.
share