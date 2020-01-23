State Theatre New Jersey Presents Boyz II Men Next Month

State Theatre New Jersey presents Boyz II Men on Thursday, February 13, 2020, 8pm. Boyz II Men will perform hits from their large catalog of songs including "End of the Road," "I'll Make Love to You," "Motownphilly," "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday," and more. Tickets range from $49-$129.

With an astounding 64 million albums sold, Boyz II Men holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time. The group redefined popular R&B with their timeless hits filled with smooth harmonies including "On Bended Knee," "End of the Road," "I'll Make Love to You," and "One Sweet Day." Four Grammy Awards are just the tip of the iceberg: throughout their 25-year career Boyz II Men have also won nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, and a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music. Additionally, Boyz II Men received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas which has been ongoing since 2013.

In 2011, Boyz II Men marked their 20th anniversary by releasing a milestone album, fittingly titled Twenty. The album contains original material as well as a dozen remastered classics career-defining hits. The group released a new album in 2014 featuring original material through label BMG called Collide. Collide is a landmark album for Boyz II Men, showcasing a new and different sound for them. In the fall of 2017, in tribute to the harmony-driven classics that inspired their beginnings, Boyz II Men released the Doo-Wop album Under The Streetlight.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit us online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open Monday through Friday from 10am to 6pm; Saturday from 1pm to 5pm; and at least three hours prior to curtain on performance dates unless otherwise specified. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You