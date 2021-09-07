State Theatre New Jersey Broadway Season Single Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

Tickets for State Theatre New Jersey's 2021-22 Broadway Season, featuring Tony Award-winning hits and Broadway fan favorites, go on sale on Friday, September 10 at 11am.

This coming Broadway season, which will take place in the newly renovated State Theatre, shows how the power of hope can transport us to new worlds, how the power of love can overcome adversity, and how the power of music can break through barriers. Combined, these award-winning Broadway shows have received 21 Tonys, 19 Drama Desk Awards, 7 Outer Critics Circle Awards, and 2 Grammys!

A "Broadway Buy More Save More" program will also launch on September 10. Ticket buyers who purchase two Broadway shows save 10%, 3 shows save 15%. Ticket buyers can also become a season ticket holder and save 20%. For more information visit STNJ.org/Broadway or call Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW.

Season tickets for the State Theatre's Broadway shows come with an array of benefits, from first access to the best seats, 20% savings on single ticket prices, 20% savings on any show added to the Broadway season, bring your friends 15% off discounts, exclusive concierge access to handle seating needs, and free exchanges within the same show.

State Theatre New Jersey's Broadway Series includes Summer: The Donna Summer Musical on November 26-28; the adventure-filled new musical based on the beloved film, Anastasia on December 3-5; and the Tony Award-winning musical, featuring the music of Gershwin, An American in Paris on February 25-27. Other Broadway Series shows in 2022 include the hilarious hit Broadway musical featuring original music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles, Waitress on April 14-16; and the Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, Hairspray, on April 29-May 1.

Oher shows included in the "Buy More Save More" offer include: the Jimmy Buffet musical, Escape to Margaritaville on October 8-10; the musical, Million Dollar Quartet on November 2; the beloved classic, Cats on March 18-20; Riverdance - 25th Anniversary Show on April 19-21; and the new musical, Roald Dahl's Charlie and The Chocolate Factory on May 13-15. Cats tickets are only available through season ticket purchases currently. Riverdance tickets go on sale on September 17th.

Additionally, single tickets for the December 10th Christmas concert featuring the Tony Award-winning star of Hamilton, Leslie Odom, Jr., go on sale on September 10.

2021-22 STATE THEATRE NEW JERSEY BROADWAY SEASON:

Escape to Margaritaville

Fri, October 8, 2021 at 8pm

Sat, October 9, 2021 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, October 10, 2021 at 2pm

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all-and stay to find something they never expected. With a book by Emmy Award-winner Greg Garcia (My Name is Earl, Raising Hope) and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley (Survivor's Remorse, Shameless) Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more.

Tickets: $40-$98

Million Dollar Quartet

Tue, November 2, 2021 at 8pm

Million Dollar Quartet is the Tony Award-winning smash-hit musical inspired by the famed recording session that brought together rock 'n' roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins for the first and only time. On December 4, 1956, these four young musicians gathered at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest rock 'n' roll jam sessions ever. Million Dollar Quartet brings that unbelievable musical moment to life, featuring timeless and enduring hits, including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "That's All Right," "Sixteen Tons," "I Walk the Line," "Great Balls of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Hound Dog," and more.

Tickets: $40-$98

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Fri, November 26, 2021 at 8pm

Sat, November 27, 2021 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, November 28, 2021 at 2pm

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls," and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

Tickets: $40-$98

Anastasia

Fri, December 3, 2021 at 8pm

Sat, December 4, 2021 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, December 5, 2021 at 1pm & 7pm

Inspired by the beloved film, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia is coming to NJ! From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. Anastasia features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) based on original direction by Tony Award-winner Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey and tour direction by Sarah Hartmann.

Tickets: $40-$98

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Wed, December 8, 2021 at 8pm

Thu, December 9, 2021 at 8pm

The critically-acclaimed Cirque Dreams Holidaze presents the ultimate holiday experience for families, combining Broadway musical and Cirque extravaganza. The show features classic Christmas, Chanukah, Thanksgiving songs, and original music. Come enjoy gingerbread men soaring through the air, toy soldiers skillfully marching on thin wires, snowmen upon balance beams, icemen sculpting with ice and snow, penguins spinning, puppets caroling, and reindeer soaring high above a landscape of holiday wonderment!

Tickets: $40-$98

Leslie Odom, Jr.: The Christmas Tour

Fri, December 10, 2021 at 8pm

Leslie Odom, Jr. makes his State Theatre debut! The multifaceted Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer-best known for his role as Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical, Hamilton-will perform songs from his two Christmas albums. With an extensive career in film and television, you may also recognize him for his roles in One Night in Miami, Harriet, Murder on the Orient Express, Red Tails, Central Park, and Smash.

Tickets: $31-$105

An American in Paris

Fri, February 24, 2022 at 8pm

Sat, February 26, 2022 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, February 27, 2022 at 2pm

Inspired by the Academy Award-winning film, An American In Paris transports the audience to post-war Paris, where romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. In this poignant production, Gershwin's soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly liberated Paris to try and make his mark as a painter. Jerry's life becomes complicated when he meets the mysterious Lise, a young Parisian ballet dancer with a haunting secret who, like Jerry, is yearning for a new beginning.

The winner of four Tony Awards, this exquisite production is filled with music from legendary composers George and Ira Gershwin, featuring the classics "I Got Rhythm," "Liza," "'S Wonderful," "But Not for Me," and "Stairway to Paradise."

Tickets: $40-$98

Cats

Fri, March 18, 2022 at 8pm

Sat, March 19, 2022 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, March 20, 2022 at 1pm & 7pm

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater-"Memory." Winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Cats tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom), and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new Cats for a new generation.

Tickets: $40-$98 - Cats tickets are only available through season ticket purchases currently.

Waitress

Thu, April 14, 2022 at 8pm

Fri, April 15, 2022 at 8pm

Sat, April 16, 2022 at 2pm & 8pm

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this hilarious hit Broadway musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), original choreography by Lorin Latarro (Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Waiting For Godot) recreated by tour choreographer Abbey O'Brien, and original direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin) recreated by tour director Susanna Wolk.

Tickets: $40-$98

Riverdance

25th Anniversary Show

Tue, April 19, 2022 at 8pm

Wed, April 20, 2022 at 8pm

Thu, April 21, 2022 at 8pm

A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its live music and dance-beloved by fans of all ages. Featuring composer Bill Whelan's mesmerizing music and producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan's innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs. Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again.

Tickets: $40-$98 - Riverdance tickets go on sale on September 17th.

Hairspray

Fri, April 29, 2022 at 8pm

Sat, April 30, 2022 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, May 1, 2022 at 2pm

Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore," "It Takes Two," and incorporating "Ladies Choice" from the musical film adaption. This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring Hairspray to a new generation of theater audiences.

Tickets: $40-$98

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Fri, May 13, 2022 at 8pm

Sat, May 14, 2022 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, May 15, 2022 at 2pm.

Roald Dahl's amazing tale is the golden ticket that is touring the imagi-nation! Featuring songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper.

Tickets: $40-$98