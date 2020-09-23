Trivia Nights include 80's Trivia, Broadway Trivia, and Holiday Trivia.

State Theatre New Jersey announces three Online Trivia Nights for 2020. The three Trivia Nights include 80's Trivia on Wednesday, October 14 at 7pm; Broadway Trivia on Wednesday, November 11 at 7pm; and Holiday Trivia on Wednesday, December 9 at 7pm. Proceeds raised support State Theatre's Community Engagement programs. A minimum donation of $5 allows patrons to participate in the trivia challenge. To sign up for Trivia Nights, go to STNJ.org/Trivia.

All Trivia Nights will be composed of 50 multiple choice questions. The first-place winner gets bragging rights as well as a $150 State Theatre gift certificate and a State Theatre swag bag and the second-place winner gets a State Theatre swag bag. Online Trivia Night will be hosted on Zoom on each participant's desktop computer and played on the smartphone-based trivia game APP called Kahoot. Closed Captioning for Trivia Nights can be made available by request by emailing info@stnj.org, one week prior to the event.

80's Online Trivia Night on Wednesday, October 14 at 7pm, will feature questions on 80's pop culture, including movies like The Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller's Day Off; music groups like Run DMC and The Bangles; fashion trends like leg warmers and spandex; to nostalgic games and toys like Pac Man and Care Bears; and much more.

Broadway Online Trivia Night on Wednesday, November 11 at 7pm, will be hosted by actor Brandon A. Wright-who performed the role of Harpo in the national tour of The Color Purple at the State Theatre in 2020. The Broadway-themed trivia will cover everything from classic musicals like Grease and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying to actors like Sutton Foster and Nathan Lane, to newer musicals like Newsies and Hadestown.

Chicago-based actor/director Brandon A. Wright is a proud Newark, NJ native. He was last seen on the State Theatre stage as Harpo in the national tour of The Color Purple. Wright holds an M.F.A. in Acting from Wayne State University and is currently a Special Lecturer in Theatre at Oakland University (MI). Wright has trained with the NY Conservatory for Dramatic Arts and the Shakespeare Theatre of NJ. He is a two-time Broadway World (Detroit) Nominee. Wright is happily represented by Paonessa Talent Agency in Chicago, IL. Social media: @iactwright

Holiday Online Trivia Night on Wednesday, December 9 at 7pm, will include questions on classic movies like Frosty the Snowman and Miracle on 34th Street to songs like "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer," and more.

This special holiday trivia is hosted by State Theatre's own, the larger-than-life Suzie the Elf. Suzie loves Christmas, candy canes, gumdrops, narwhals, and trivia!

State Theatre's ongoing online Trivia series began in August 2020 with a popular, sold-out 2000s-themed trivia hosted by drag queen, comedian, and singer Pissi Myles. Online Trivia Nights benefit State Theatre's Community Engagement Programs and are a great way to get friends and family together virtually for a game and a good time. Trivia Nights will be added throughout the season. For more information on State Theatre's Online Trivia Nights please visit STNJ.org/TriviaNights

