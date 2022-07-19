State Theatre New Jersey Announces Four Holiday Shows And Christmas In July Sale

State Theatre New Jersey, fully renovated in 2021, announces a special Christmas in July Sale from Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 31. During the State Theatre's Christmas in July Sale, tickets for just added holiday shows are 20% off with promo code JOLLY20. Tickets can be purchased online with the promo code or when calling Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW(7469). For more information on the Christmas in July Sale, visit STNJ.org.

The holidays will be brighter than ever for State Theatre New Jersey's 2022-23 Season, bringing guests together to experience the power of live performance.

The holiday shows that were just added to the State Theatre 2022-23 lineup and are part of the Christmas in July Sale include The Irish Tenors in the "We Three Kings" Christmas Concert on December 8; The Nutcracker with American Repertory Ballet on December 16-18; The Queen's Cartoonists Holiday Hurrah - Yule Love It! on December 23; a New Year's Eve tradition at State Theatre, Salute to Vienna on December 31.

The Christmas in July Sale gives ticket buyers to these holiday shows 20% off and will expire on July 31 at 11:59pm. Discounts are not retroactive and cannot be combined.

STNJ'S 2022-23 HOLIDAY SHOWS:

The Irish Tenors

"We Three Kings" Christmas Concert

Thu, December 8 at 8pm

The beloved group The Irish Tenors perform live in a Christmas concert with a full orchestra. The evening will feature holiday favorites such as "I'll Be Home for Christmas," "Hark the Herald Angels Sing," "Winter Wonderland," "White Christmas," and more. Other songs in the program include "Danny Boy," "When Irish Eyes Are Smiling," "Toorah Loorah," and all the classic Irish songs for which they are known.

The Nutcracker with American Repertory Ballet

Fri, December 16 at 7:30pm

Sat, December 17 at 2pm & 7pm

Sun, December 18 at 1pm & 5pm

The only American Repertory Ballet (ARB) performances featuring a live orchestra!

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel, see this beloved holiday classic come alive with Tchaikovsky's magnificent score, stunning sets, thrilling choreography, a full stage of ARB dancers, and a live orchestra.

The Queen's Cartoonists Holiday Hurrah - Yule Love It!

Fri, December 23 at 8pm

The Queen's Cartoonists perform music from cartoons! Pulling from over 100 years of animation, TQC's performances are perfectly synchronized to the films projected on stage. The band matches the energy of the cartoons, leading the audience through a world of virtuosic musicianship, multi-instrumental mayhem, and comedy. A fun evening perfect for the entire family!

Salute to Vienna

New Year's Eve Concert

Sat, December 31 at 5pm

A State Theatre tradition returns-a joyful New Year's Eve spectacle featuring celebrated singers, dazzlingly costumed dancers, and a full symphony orchestra. The exuberant music of Johann Strauss and his contemporaries springs to vibrant life with selections from beloved operettas, elegant dances, lively overtures, and the beautiful Blue Danube Waltz.