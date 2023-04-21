State Theatre New Jersey Announces 2023 Free Summer Movies Series

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey has announced the return of the Free Summer Movies Series. Movies featured in the 2023 series include Moana on July 11, Minions: The Rise of Gru on July 18, Soul on July 25, The LEGO Batman Movie on August 8, and Into the Woods on August 15.

Showings for Moana, Minons: The Rise of Gru, Soul, and The Lego Batman Movie will be at 10:30am and 7pm. The movie Into the Woods will have a single showing at 7pm. All movie screenings will include Spanish subtitles. Tickets are FREE, but registration is required. Groups of 15 or more or those planning a bus trip, must email education@stnj.org to register.

The entire series is free of charge to the community, offering young people the chance to enjoy these films, whether with their families, summer camps, or other groups. The movies will be shown at the historic and newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey, a 1921 movie palace that has become one of New Jersey's premier venues for live performance. The State Theatre's state-of-the-art HD digital cinema projection system includes a 46' Stewart film screen, a Barco projector, and digital surround sound.

During the Summer Movie Series, State Theatre New Jersey is partnering with the Central Jersey Diaper Bank for a diaper drive. All movie attendees are encouraged to bring a package of diapers or wipes to donate.

"The Central Jersey Diaper Bank is thrilled to partner with State Theatre New Jersey for a diaper drive during their upcoming free summer movie series," said Heather Nover, Executive Director for Anshe Emeth Community Development Corporation and Central Jersey Diaper Bank. "As a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing diapers and other baby supplies to families in need, we understand the importance of community partnerships in achieving our mission. Your donation will help us provide essential items to families who may be struggling to make ends meet."

For more information call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey has reopened and celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. "Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey" can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.