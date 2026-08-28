Special: What the Constitution Means to Me at Pioneer Productions Company/Morris Museum in Morristown

NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

What the Constitution Means to Me at Pioneer Productions Company/Morris Museum

https://cloudimages2.broadwayworld.com/regionalshows/ndrh_6a91634387d5b2.18002456.jpg?format=auto&width=1400?format=auto&width=1200

Dates: September 19 – 20, 2026

Venue: Pioneer Productions Company/Morris Museum · Morristown, NJ · Morris Museum - 6 Normandy Heights Road 07960

Type: Play | Box office: 973-971-3706.

Pioneer Productions is thrilled to announce encore performances of their production of Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me. Following a sold-out run of the show in downtown Morristown earlier this year, the original cast and production team have partnered with the Morris Museum to present an encore weekend in September 2026. Join us for a post-show discussion on September 20th with ACLU-NJ staff member DaWuan Norwood, Policy Counsel, and others.

Pioneer Production’s Artistic Director, Dan Vissers, directs Schreck’s boundary-breaking play that breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human play, she resurrects her teenage self to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

What the Constitution Means to Me won the Obie Award for Best New American Play and the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best American Play. The play was also nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The cast features veteran Pioneer actor Miriam Salerno as Heidi. Previous Pioneer roles for Salerno include Sugar in Tiny Beautiful Things, Bella in Lost in Yonkers, Annette in God of Carnage, and Beth in Dinner with Friends. The cast also includes Ben Weisman as the Legionnaire and Ashlee Vissers as the Debater.

Don’t miss the chance to experience the play that The New York Times called “an act of civic engagement.”

About the Post-Show Speaker: DaWuan Norwood (he/they) is policy counsel at the ACLU of New Jersey, where he focuses on issues related to racial and economic justice, free speech and protest rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and criminal legal policy. DaWuan joined the ACLU-NJ in 2024.

While at the ACLU-NJ, DaWuan has led efforts to advance justice in housing including combatting the criminalization of homelessness and advocating for a statewide tenant right to counsel. He frequently engages in legislative advocacy, delivering testimony before the state legislature to protect and advance civil rights for New Jerseyans.

About Pioneer Productions: Pioneer Productions was incorporated in 2003 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit theatre company by founding members Dan Vissers, Shanna Levine-Phelps, and Jon Mantes. The Company’s mission is to share our collective human story through live theatrical performance by producing shows that are relevant to our time and inspire audiences to attend live theater. For more information, visit Pioneer Productions.

Ticket & Visitor Information

For assistance and to make purchases by phone, call the box office at 973-971-3706. The ticket price includes a non-refundable $3.00 service fee. Programs are subject to change.

Content Advisory: What the Constitution Means to Me contains mentions of domestic violence, sexual assault, and discussions of abortion. Recommended for audiences 14+.

Age recommendation:

14+

Get Tickets