Special Programs During KODACHROME Announced at Vivid Stage

Vivid Stage will present the New Jersey premiere of Kodachrome, a play about love, nostalgia, the seasons and how we learn to say goodbye, written by Adam Szymkowicz, from April 18 through 28. During the run of the production, there will be a lobby art exhibit, free talkbacks, and a Friends and Family Night, in addition to other special events.

Deborah Guzman Meyer, whose series New Americans will be exhibiting in the Oakes Center lobby during the run of Kodachrome, is a Montclair-based artist by way of Chicago, NYC, and the Dominican Republic. She has a hybrid name because she's Latina but married a gringo. She earned her BA at Pace University and MFA at Columbia College in Chicago. She's a full-time art teacher at Bloomfield Middle School, and a ceramics instructor at the Montclair Art Museum. Her work has been featured in exhibitions and collected internationally, including in Miami, Chicago, New York, and France. She likes to think of herself as a modern renaissance woman, curious about all art forms and willing to try her hand at it. Art is why she gets up in the morning. The exhibit will be open an hour before and after each performance, and by appointment. For more information, visit https://www.deborahguzmanmeyer.com/.

Special discounts are offered throughout the run. Thursday, April 18, is a preview performance; all tickets are $28. Sunday, April 21, is Senior Sunday; seniors age 65+ pay $28. There will be free talkbacks with the creative team after both Sunday matinees, April 21 and April 28. Before the Saturday, April 27th performance, Vivid Stage will host a Family and Friends Night event in the lobby at 6:30pm. For a $20 add-on to the show ticket, this popular event features a buffet dinner catered by the Village Trattoria (BYOB).

Kodachrome will appear at Vivid Stage at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit from April 18 through 28. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets range from $25 to $42, with special rates for subscribers and groups. For touchless advance ticket purchases, go to our website. For more information, call 908-514-9654. The theatre at Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible. Assisted listening devices are available at all performances. The parking lot is accessible from Ashwood Avenue, behind the theatre. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, www.vividstage.org.