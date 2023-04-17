Special Guest Speaker Brian Mark Will Honor Broadcast Legend Sid Mark at Sinatra & Dessert Event In Avon-By-The-Sea

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 17, 2023  

Brian Mark, son of the legendary broadcaster Sid Mark, and Executive Producer of Orange Productions' nationally syndicated radio program The Sounds of Sinatra with Sid Mark, will be a very special guest speaker at the musical event program, Sinatra & Dessert, which will honor the legacy of his father, Sid Mark, as well as celebrate the artistry of Frank Sinatra.

This memorable event will take place on Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 2:30pm to 4:30pm, indoors, at the Avon Marina Building, 2 Main Street, in Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ. Tickets are required to attend the event.

Sid Mark, the popular and iconic radio host, sadly passed away on April 18th, 2022. He was a consummate professional whose remarkable broadcast career spanned 65 years, during which he filled the airwaves with his eloquent delivery, classic Sinatra songs, enduring anecdotes and fascinating details about Frank Sinatra and his music. In addition to the Sounds of Sinatra program, Mr. Mark had two other long-running shows, Sundays With Sinatra airing on WPHT-AM (1210) and Fridays With Frank. In the 1960's Sid Mark developed a loyal and close relationship with Frank Sinatra, a friendship that lasted throughout their lifetimes. Sid Mark formed Orange Productions, with a nod to the color orange, Frank Sinatra's favorite hue.

Brian Mark has spent the last 30 years producing The Sounds of Sinatra alongside his father, Sid Mark. They shared an extraordinary number of marvelous experiences with both radio personalities and entertainment luminaries such as Frank Sinatra Jr., Nancy Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Vic Damone, and more. "Working with my father has been the best years of my life and I look forward to continuing the tradition of Sid Mark & Frank Sinatra." said Mr. Mark.

Charles L. "Chuck" Granata, a guest speaker at the event and a close friend of Brian and Sid Mark, will join Brian, sharing his personal insights as part of the remembrance of Sid Mark. Mr. Granata is a writer, record producer, music historian and archivist. He is the author of 4 books, including the award-winning book Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording, which has been identified as one of the most important studies of Sinatra the recording artist. He is also the producer of Nancy Sinatra's weekly radio program "Nancy for Frank" on Sirius-XM radio.

Guest Speaker Dana Polan, a Professor in the Martin Scorsese Department of Cinema Studies at New York University, will join Mr. Granata to extend the discussion about the career of Frank Sinatra, as well as spotlight the masterful talent of world-renowned arranger Nelson Riddle. Mr. Polan has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and has lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame. He is the author of 10 books in film and media, including Dreams of Flight: The Great Escape in American Film and Culture, Julia Child's The French Chef, among others.

Independent producer Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications, presenter of the event, and a loyal Frank Sinatra fan, remarked "Celebrating Frank Sinatra, Nelson Riddle and broadcaster Sid Mark all together in this one event is truly inspiring. Musical memories live on!"

As an extra bonus, attendees will enjoy coffee, tea and a variety of dessert snacks, as well as a live performance by Jazz Vocalist and sensational crooner Zack Alexander, the winner of the 2016 'Sinatra Idol' competition in Hoboken. Zack will perform a variety of upbeat tunes made popular by Frank Sinatra.

Free parking is available at 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ or if the lot is filled, nearby at 43 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ.

Advance tickets are required to attend and are on sale now. A code number is needed to enter the ticket site. For more info, contact Karen Morris at sand3737@gmail.com



