Single Tickets to New Jersey Symphony 2024–25 Season Now on Sale

All single tickets are now available for purchase to the New Jersey Symphony’s 2024–25 season including classical, movie and family concerts. Patrons can purchase tickets for individual concerts and can save through subscriptions and Compose Your Own Series packages of three or more mainstage concerts.

Tickets are available online at njsymphony.org or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476) for Symphony concerts at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, Richardson Auditorium in Princeton, Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank and Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark.

2024–25 season highlights

Contemporary voices: Works by living composers being presented on the season include Gabriela Ortiz’s Kauyumari (November 1–3) & Clara (March 20–23), Daniel Freiberg’s Latin American Chronicles (November 7–10), Arturo Márquez’s Danzón No. 2 (November 7–10), Donghoon Shin’s Of Rats and Men (January 9–12), Caroline Shaw’s The Observatory (January 30–February 2), Valencia (March 7–9), Allison Loggins-Hull’s Can You See? (February 20–23), Qasim Naqvi’s God Docks at Death Harbor (March 7–9) and Billy Childs’ Diaspora (April 3–6).

Season opening gala and concert with Renée Fleming: Inspired by Fleming's 2023 GRAMMY Award-winning album, Voice of Nature: the Anthropocene, this special performance spans Classical, Romantic and contemporary music, exploring nature as both inspiration and victim of humanity (October 6). This concert is presented in collaboration with the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

Star guest conductors: Conductors Jeannette Sorrell (December 20–22), Kevin John Edusei (January 9–12) and Lina González-Granados (March 20–23) will have their New Jersey Symphony debuts in the 2024–25 season. Returning guest conductors include Carlos Miguel Prieto (November 7–10), George Daugherty (February 14–16), Christoph König (February 20–23) and Constantine Kitsopoulos (December 5–8 & April 9–13).

Featured guest artists: The season features performances by guest artists including Renée Fleming (Voice of Nature: the Anthropocene, October 6), Inon Barnatan (Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 17, November 1–3), Jean-Yves Thibaudet (Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G, January 9–12), Nancy Zhou (Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending, January 30–February 2), Tony Siqi Yun (Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1., February 20–23), Vadim Gluzman (Brahms’ Violin Concerto, March 20–23), Steven Banks (Childs’ Diaspora, April 3–16) and Conrad Tao (Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, June 5–8).

Announcing Allison Loggins-Hull, Resident Artistic Partner: The New Jersey Symphony welcomes Allison Loggins-Hull as its next Resident Artistic Partner, a position that Daniel Bernard Roumain inaugurated with inspiring impact over the last three years. Her work Can You See?—originally written for the New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players—will be presented in its full-orchestra version, recently premiered by The Cleveland Orchestra, during the Brahms and Chopin concerts in mid-February 2025.

Collaborations: The New Jersey Symphony continues its tradition of working with New Jersey-based arts organizations. The Symphony will be joined on stage by GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY Award-winning artist Paquito D’Rivera and his Quintet for a program full of Latin Jazz, Gershwin and Mexican favorites (November 7–10) where Amber Monroe will also be joining. The concert is in partnership with the TD James Moody Jazz Festival at New Jersey Performing Arts Center. The Montclair State University Singers perform the annual tradition of Handel’s Messiah (December 20–22) with vocalists Sonya Headlam, John Holiday, Ed Lyon and Kevin Deas joining the MSU Singers. The Montclair State

University Prima Voce will perform in Gustav Holst’s The Planets (January 30–February 2). Jersey City’s Nimbus Dance takes the stage with the Symphony for their interpretation of Stravinsky’s Suite from The Firebird for the Newark concerts and Naqvi’s God Docks at Death Harbor (Piano Quintet Version) at all performances (March 7–9). The Montclair State University Chorale will perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony with the orchestra (April 3–6) vocalists Felicia Moore, Kelley O’Connor, Issachah Savage and Reginald Smith Jr. will be joining the MSU Chorale. The Montclair State University Chorale, Singers and Prima Voce are directed by Heather J. Buchanan.

Iconic films live to picture: The Symphony performs The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert (December 5–8), Bugs Bunny at the Symphony (February 14–16) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Concert (April 9–13). State Theatre New Jersey co-presents the December 8, February 16 and April 13 performances.

Holiday celebrations & cultural traditions: The New Jersey Symphony will continue its annual collaboration with New Jersey Ballet and Mayo Performing Arts Center in presenting NJ Ballet’s The Nutcracker (Dec 13–26). The annual tradition of performing Handel’s Messiah continues, this year with an extra performance at Richardson Auditorium in Princeton (December 20–22). The Symphony celebrates diverse traditions with Music Director Xian Zhang conducting the 2025 Lunar New Year Celebration concert, featuring Peking University Alumni Chorus and Starry Arts Children’s Chorus and Min Kwon performing piano (January 25).

Family concerts: Family programs include a gospel music-inspired holiday extravaganza (December 14) and Discover Mozart & Bach (May 17).

New Jersey Symphony musicians take center stage: Principal Cello Jonathan Spitz will open the Firebird program in March with the Prelude from Johann Sebastian Bach's Cello Suite No. 2 (March 7–9). For Xian Conducts Mozart, Concertmaster Eric Wyrick will be joined on stage by Principal Second Violin Francine Storck to perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s Double Concerto for Two Violins. On the same program, a quartet of NJ Symphony players will be featured in Michael Abels’ Delights and Dances, a bluesy work for solo string quartet and string orchestra (May 16–18).

Statewide performances: The New Jersey Symphony presents classical programming at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, Richardson Auditorium in Princeton, Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown and Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank. The Symphony offers film concerts in Newark, New Brunswick, Red Bank and Morristown and presents family programs in Newark.



Tickets

All tickets are now on sale for the 2024–25 season.

Tickets are available for purchase online at njsymphony.org or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476). Tickets for most concerts start at $25; children’s tickets for family concerts are $10.

Subscriptions for classical concert series are available for purchase online at njsymphony.org/subscribe or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476). Compose Your Own Series packages are also available, allowing patrons to select any classical, movie or family concert—at any venue—of three or more and save compared to purchasing single tickets. Full information is available at njsymphony.org/cyo.

