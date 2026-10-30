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Shanghai Ballet's THE BUTTERFLY LOVERS Will Come to the State Theatre

Shanghai Ballet, one of China's foremost companies, returns to North America with this sweeping tale of love and sacrifice.

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Shanghai Ballet's THE BUTTERFLY LOVERS Will Come to the State Theatre

State Theatre New Jersey will present Shanghai Ballet in The Butterfly Lovers on Friday, November 6 at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $46. This sweeping tale of love and sacrifice combines classical ballet with elements of Chinese aesthetics and storytelling. With sumptuous design, expressive choreography, and an impeccably unified ensemble, the production showcases the company's technical strength and emotional depth.

One of China's foremost ballet companies, Shanghai Ballet returns to North America for the first time in more than five years. Founded in 1979, the company has toured internationally to major stages including Lincoln Center and the London Coliseum, earning acclaim for its refined technique, striking visual design, and deeply expressive storytelling. With a large, impeccably coordinated ensemble and a distinctive artistic voice, Shanghai Ballet offers performances that combine classical discipline with poetic emotion.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

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