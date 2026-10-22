Video: Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Shares HAMLET Trailer

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Watch the trailer for HAMLET, currently running at Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey. The video previews the production, which continues at the F. M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison through November 15.

William Shakespeare's tragedy follows Prince Hamlet as he returns home to find his mother married to his uncle Claudius, who has taken the throne following the death of Hamlet's father. The ghost of the late king appears with an accusation of murder, setting Hamlet on a path toward uncovering the truth and seeking revenge amid a court defined by surveillance and divided loyalties.

According to the theatre's prior cast announcement, Isaac Hickox-Young stars as Hamlet, with Scott Wentworth as Claudius, Marion Adler as Gertrude, Tony Marble as the Ghost, and Billie Wyatt as Ophelia. The ensemble includes Clara Chahine as Reynoldo, Dino Curia as Rosencrantz, Cole Henry Gilder as Bernardo, Ethan Goodmansen as Marcellus, Ty Lane as Laertes, Neil Redfield as Guildenstern, Joe Mucciolo as Horatio, and Andrew Sellon as Polonius. The production is directed by Brian B. Crowe, with scenic design by Brian J. Ruggaber, costume design by Yao Chen, lighting design by Andrew Hungerford, sound design by Drew Sensue-Weinstein, and fight direction by Rod Kinter. Jackie Mariani stage manages, with Mikki Monfalcone and Heather McLeod serving as assistant stage managers.

The production has also been covered in BroadwayWorld's review of the production, which was published after the show opened. HAMLET is part of the theatre's 2026 season, which also includes PRIVATE LIVES among its offerings at the Kirby Shakespeare Theatre.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 09 Hrs 27 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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