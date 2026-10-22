Video: Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Shares HAMLET Trailer
The production features Isaac Hickox-Young in the title role under Brian B. Crowe's direction.
Watch the trailer for HAMLET, currently running at Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey. The video previews the production, which continues at the F. M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison through November 15.
William Shakespeare's tragedy follows Prince Hamlet as he returns home to find his mother married to his uncle Claudius, who has taken the throne following the death of Hamlet's father. The ghost of the late king appears with an accusation of murder, setting Hamlet on a path toward uncovering the truth and seeking revenge amid a court defined by surveillance and divided loyalties.
According to the theatre's prior cast announcement, Isaac Hickox-Young stars as Hamlet, with Scott Wentworth as Claudius, Marion Adler as Gertrude, Tony Marble as the Ghost, and Billie Wyatt as Ophelia. The ensemble includes Clara Chahine as Reynoldo, Dino Curia as Rosencrantz, Cole Henry Gilder as Bernardo, Ethan Goodmansen as Marcellus, Ty Lane as Laertes, Neil Redfield as Guildenstern, Joe Mucciolo as Horatio, and Andrew Sellon as Polonius. The production is directed by Brian B. Crowe, with scenic design by Brian J. Ruggaber, costume design by Yao Chen, lighting design by Andrew Hungerford, sound design by Drew Sensue-Weinstein, and fight direction by Rod Kinter. Jackie Mariani stage manages, with Mikki Monfalcone and Heather McLeod serving as assistant stage managers.
The production has also been covered in BroadwayWorld's review of the production, which was published after the show opened. HAMLET is part of the theatre's 2026 season, which also includes PRIVATE LIVES among its offerings at the Kirby Shakespeare Theatre.
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