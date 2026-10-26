Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
CARMEN.MAQUIA to Come to State Theatre New Jersey
The production features dancers from across the globe, including two performers from New Jersey.
State Theatre New Jersey will present Ballet Hispánico New York in CARMEN.maquia on Sunday, November 1 at 3pm. Tickets start at $34.
CARMEN.maquia is a striking reinterpretation of Bizet's opera that blends ballet, flamenco, and contemporary movement into a powerful meditation on identity, passion, and defiance.
Two of the featured performers are from New Jersey, including Mia Bermudez from Montclair and Madison Carrión, an Apprentice from New Brunswick. Bermudez began her dance training at The Ballet Hispánico School's La Academia Pre-Professional Program on a full merit scholarship, and this is her third season with Ballet Hispánico. Madison Carrión began her training at Inspira Performing Arts at the age of five and continued at Princeton Ballet School and Princeton Dance and Theater Studio. During this time, she attended prestigious summer programs including the School of American Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, and the International Ballet Masterclasses in Prague. This is Carrión's first season with Ballet Hispánico.
The other featured performers include Amanda Bacallao (from Miami, Florida), Thierry Blannchard (from São Paulo, Brazil), Antonio Cangiano (from Naples, Italy), Arianna Carson (from Los Angeles, California), Taylor Garcez (from Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil), Francesca Levita (from Chicago, Illinois), Matthew Mancuso (from East Haven, Connecticut), Dylan Dias McIntyre (from North Palm Beach, Florida), Andrea Mish (from West Palm Beach, Florida), Amanda Ostuni (from Patterson, New York), and Jerard Palazo (from Manila, Philippines).
Ballet Hispánico New York is the nation's leading American Latino dance company and the largest cultural institution of its kind in the United States. For over five decades, it has been a beacon of artistic excellence, celebrated for its bold repertory and exceptional training programs. The Company has commissioned over 100 original works, performed on the world's most prestigious stages, and inspired generations through performances, education, and community engagement. Recognized as one of America's Cultural Treasures by the Ford Foundation, Ballet Hispánico New York continues to redefine what it means to be an American dance company.
At the helm is Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro, a former Ballet Hispánico dancer and acclaimed choreographer who assumed leadership in 2009. Under his dynamic guidance, the Company has entered a new era—broadening its artistic scope, deepening its repertory, and elevating its distinctive movement language. Vilaro carries forward the founding vision of Tina Ramirez, who launched Ballet Hispánico in 1970 to celebrate the beauty of Latino cultures through dance. The Company has garnered widespread acclaim, with The New York Times noting, “Many companies pay lip service to nurturing talent, but Ballet Hispánico has devoted significant resources and care to cultivating emerging artists.” Today, Ballet Hispánico New York stands not only as a cultural institution, but as a movement—pushing the boundaries of performance while honoring the traditions that shaped its legacy.
For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.
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