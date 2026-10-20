Review: The Bard's HAMLET at The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ Enthralls
Shakespeare's renowned tragedy enjoys the masterful direction of STNJ’s Artistic Director Brian B. Crowe and an impressive cast of 13
“There is nothing either good or bad, but thinking makes it so.” by Hamlet in William Shakespeare’s Hamlet
A stunning production of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, Hamlet is now being performed at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey through November 15. Don’t miss this show that enjoys the masterful direction of STNJ’s Artistic Director, Brian B. Crowe and an impressive cast of 13. Whether it’s your first time seeing Hamlet or you wish to view The Bard’s tragedy again, get your tickets as they are likely to sell out fast.
Hamlet tells the story of the Danish prince who returns to his home to find his father deceased, his mother married to his uncle who is now the king, and a ghostly spirit seeking revenge. To expose the new king’s treachery and guilt, Hamlet pretends to be insane and stages a play that portrays the murder of his father. But the suffering has only begun as many who are associated with the Danish royals fall to dreadful circumstances. Shakespeare’s flowing language in Hamlet, along with the tale’s intrigue and suspense is unparalleled. And STNJ has perfected their presentation of the classic.
The accomplished company makes every moment of the show enthralling. This praise-worthy cast is led by Isaac Hickox-Young in the title role of Hamlet. He is joined by the abundant acting talents of Scott Wentworth as Claudius; Marion Adler as Gertrude; Tony Marble as the Ghost; and Billie Wyatt as Ophelia; The ensemble cast also features Clara Chahine as Reynoldo; Dino Curia as Rosencrantz; Cole Henry Gilder as Bernardo; Ethan Goodmansen as Marcellus; Ty Lane as Laertes; Neil Redfieldas Guildenstern; Joe Mucciolo as Horatio; and Andrew Sellon as Polonius.
Hamlet is rich with dramatic, humorous and lively scenes, such as The Ghost appearing to Hamlet; Rosencrantz and Guildenstern arriving to see their childhood friend, Hamlet; Hamlet feigning madness as he prepares the troupe of actors to perform; Gertrude and King Claudius viewing the play that depicts murder; Hamlet approaching King Claudius while he prays; Ophelia openly grieving over the death of her father, Polonius; Laertes returning to the kingdom; Hamlet encountering the gravedigger; and the duel between Laertes and Hamlet.
Our applause for the Creative Team that has designed an impressive and versatile setting for Hamlet with scenic design by Brian J. Ruggaber; costume design by Yao Chen; lighting design by Andrew Hungerford; sound design by Drew Sensue-Weinstein; and fight direction by Rod Kinter. Jackie Mariani is the stage manager with Mikki Monfalcone and Heather McLeod as assistant stage managers.
We congratulate Brian B. Crowe and his team for continuing STNJ’s 2026 Season with Hamlet. The themes of in Shakespeare’s treasure of a play and its distinctive characters continue to resonate with modern audiences. Gather your group and see it!
When you are at the theatre, be sure to visit their hallway gallery that showcases art by Heather Stivison, America at 250: Borders and Boundaries.
The Shakespeare Theater of New Jersey is located on the campus of Drew University, 36 Madison Ave, Madison, NJ 07940. Prices for tickets to Hamlet range from $45 to $85. Be sure to check the Theatre’s many cost-saving opportunities. For tickets, patrons can call the Box Office at (973) 408-5600 or visit www.ShakespeareNJ.org.
Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus
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