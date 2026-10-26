Full Cast Set For WE ARE Concert Featuring Lillias White and Christiani Pitts

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American Theater Group (ATG), led by Producing Artistic Director Charlotte Cohn, has announced the complete cast of the upcoming one-night concert of We Are -- a contemporary musical screenplay about identity, family, love, and America's complicated Civil Rights legacy, to be performed on Mon. Nov. 2nd at 7:30pm at the DMK Black Box Theater in Union, NJ.

Starring We Are Peabody Award-winning writer and director Timothy Ware-Hill (Kinky Boots), the all-star concert will feature 15 prominent Broadway, film and television artists, including Tony Award-winner Lillias White (Hadestown, The Life, Fela!) as well as Tony Award-nominee Christiani Pitts (Two Strangers Carry a Cake Across New York).

Cast

We Are is told through poetry, humor, and music styles ranging from hip hop, rap, R&B and gospel. Tickets are priced at $35 and are available now. The DMK Theater is located within the Union Arts Center located at 1980 Morris Avenue in Union, NJ.

Produced by Ware-Hill, Anant Das and Jonathan Unger of Unger Media, We Are is an award-winning screenplay recognized by the CineStory Foundation, where it received First Place and a CineStory Fellowship. The project was derived from Ware-Hill's Peabody Award-winning Netflix short Cops and Robbers, which grew from material originally conceived for the We Are screenplay. We Are centers on a community of poets who use language, music, humor, and memory to confront the unfinished work of America's Civil Rights legacy. Through their relationships and creative expression, the film explores how history lives inside families and communities—and how art can become a way to reckon with that history.

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