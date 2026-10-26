Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Full Cast Set For WE ARE Concert Featuring Lillias White and Christiani Pitts
The event will take place on Monday, November 2nd at the DMK Black Box Theater in Union, NJ.
American Theater Group (ATG), led by Producing Artistic Director Charlotte Cohn, has announced the complete cast of the upcoming one-night concert of We Are -- a contemporary musical screenplay about identity, family, love, and America's complicated Civil Rights legacy, to be performed on Mon. Nov. 2nd at 7:30pm at the DMK Black Box Theater in Union, NJ.
Starring We Are Peabody Award-winning writer and director Timothy Ware-Hill (Kinky Boots), the all-star concert will feature 15 prominent Broadway, film and television artists, including Tony Award-winner Lillias White (Hadestown, The Life, Fela!) as well as Tony Award-nominee Christiani Pitts (Two Strangers Carry a Cake Across New York).
Cast
- Amar Atkins (Broadway: Moulin Rouge, The Color Purple)
- Don Burroughs (Broadway: Dessa Rose, Off-Broadway: Reunion: A Civil War Musical)
- Toni Campbell (NY-based vocalist and music educator)
- Carrie Compere (Broadway: The Color Purple, Holler if Ya Hear Me)
- Raquel Jennings (Off-Broadway: Watch Night/PAC-NYC, Tarzan/Rev Theatre)
- Jared Wayne Gladly (Broadway: The Fear of 13, Aladdin)
- Mduduzi Madela (Broadway: The Lion King)
- Jarran Muse (Broadway: Ain't Too Proud, Motown the Musical)
- Gayle Turner (Broadway: The Wiz, Off-Broadway: (Pray))
- Debra Walton (Off Broadway: Cookin' At The Cookery)
- Eugene Ware-Hill (Broadway: The Lion King, Kinky Boots)
- Laurent Grant Williams (Hong Kong Disneyland: Festival of the Lion King)
We Are is told through poetry, humor, and music styles ranging from hip hop, rap, R&B and gospel. Tickets are priced at $35 and are available now. The DMK Theater is located within the Union Arts Center located at 1980 Morris Avenue in Union, NJ.
Produced by Ware-Hill, Anant Das and Jonathan Unger of Unger Media, We Are is an award-winning screenplay recognized by the CineStory Foundation, where it received First Place and a CineStory Fellowship. The project was derived from Ware-Hill's Peabody Award-winning Netflix short Cops and Robbers, which grew from material originally conceived for the We Are screenplay. We Are centers on a community of poets who use language, music, humor, and memory to confront the unfinished work of America's Civil Rights legacy. Through their relationships and creative expression, the film explores how history lives inside families and communities—and how art can become a way to reckon with that history.
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