Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
MIRACULOUS LADYBUG & CAT NOIR to Open at State Theatre New Jersey
The immersive theatrical experience was created by Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson and combines action, humor, and live performance.
State Theatre New Jersey will present Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Live Stage Spectacular on Wednesday, March 10 at 7pm. Tickets are now on sale and start at $55.
Created for the stage by award-winning duo Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson, the show brings Ladybug and Cat Noir to life in an original theatrical spectacular featuring original songs, innovative stage technology, dance, comedy, puppetry, acrobatics, illusion, and cinematic visual storytelling.
“This new live show offers an innovative way to explore the world of Miraculous, bringing Ladybug and Cat Noir to the stage in an immersive theatrical adventure,” said Roz Nowicki, Global Head of Consumer Products at Miraculous Corp. “With its original music, dynamic performances and state-of-the-art production design, the show captures the energy and spirit of the franchise, creating a memorable experience that fans and families can enjoy together.”
“What I love about Miraculous is the idea that there is a hero in each of us,” said Ella Louise Allaire, Founder and Artistic Director of MONLOVE. “Marinette and Adrien find the courage to become the best versions of themselves and inspire others to do the same. In adapting Miraculous for the stage, we wanted to bring its world to life through music, spectacle, emotion and the unique connection between performers and audiences.”
The show features an original story in which Ladybug and Cat Noir face a new threat to their beloved city. Designed for families, longtime fans and audiences discovering Miraculous for the first time, the show combines the franchise's signature action, humor, romance, and emotion with the immediacy of live performance.
“This isn't a typical kids' show. It's a premium spectacle for family audiences that fuses stagecraft and technology to deliver moments you can't get on a screen,” said Martin Lord Ferguson, Head of Creation at MONLOVE. “It's crafted like a pop concert, paced like an action film and grounded in a fairy tale, where courage is contagious.”
About Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
Miraculous Corp's Miraculous follows the adventures of two seemingly typical teens with secret identities, Marinette and Adrien, who magically transform into superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir to save Paris from unexpected supervillains! As the global sensation enters its second decade, the Miraculous universe continues to captivate audiences through its CG-animated television series, TV Event specials, feature film, and digital content, as well as consumer products, gaming, live events, and more. With broad appeal across age groups, the show's six seasons are available in over 150 countries across the globe and season seven in production for a 2026 launch. The franchise is a major global digital phenomenon, generating 55 billion lifetime views and 53 million subscribers on YouTube. The franchise has 1.5 billion views on TikTok with 7.5 million followers and 202 million likes, as well as nearly 1 billion gameplays on Roblox.
For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.
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