MIRACULOUS LADYBUG & CAT NOIR to Open at State Theatre New Jersey

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State Theatre New Jersey will present Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Live Stage Spectacular on Wednesday, March 10 at 7pm. Tickets are now on sale and start at $55.

Created for the stage by award-winning duo Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson, the show brings Ladybug and Cat Noir to life in an original theatrical spectacular featuring original songs, innovative stage technology, dance, comedy, puppetry, acrobatics, illusion, and cinematic visual storytelling.

“This new live show offers an innovative way to explore the world of Miraculous, bringing Ladybug and Cat Noir to the stage in an immersive theatrical adventure,” said Roz Nowicki, Global Head of Consumer Products at Miraculous Corp. “With its original music, dynamic performances and state-of-the-art production design, the show captures the energy and spirit of the franchise, creating a memorable experience that fans and families can enjoy together.”

“What I love about Miraculous is the idea that there is a hero in each of us,” said Ella Louise Allaire, Founder and Artistic Director of MONLOVE. “Marinette and Adrien find the courage to become the best versions of themselves and inspire others to do the same. In adapting Miraculous for the stage, we wanted to bring its world to life through music, spectacle, emotion and the unique connection between performers and audiences.”

The show features an original story in which Ladybug and Cat Noir face a new threat to their beloved city. Designed for families, longtime fans and audiences discovering Miraculous for the first time, the show combines the franchise's signature action, humor, romance, and emotion with the immediacy of live performance.

“This isn't a typical kids' show. It's a premium spectacle for family audiences that fuses stagecraft and technology to deliver moments you can't get on a screen,” said Martin Lord Ferguson, Head of Creation at MONLOVE. “It's crafted like a pop concert, paced like an action film and grounded in a fairy tale, where courage is contagious.”

About Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Miraculous Corp's Miraculous follows the adventures of two seemingly typical teens with secret identities, Marinette and Adrien, who magically transform into superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir to save Paris from unexpected supervillains! As the global sensation enters its second decade, the Miraculous universe continues to captivate audiences through its CG-animated television series, TV Event specials, feature film, and digital content, as well as consumer products, gaming, live events, and more. With broad appeal across age groups, the show's six seasons are available in over 150 countries across the globe and season seven in production for a 2026 launch. The franchise is a major global digital phenomenon, generating 55 billion lifetime views and 53 million subscribers on YouTube. The franchise has 1.5 billion views on TikTok with 7.5 million followers and 202 million likes, as well as nearly 1 billion gameplays on Roblox.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 01 Hrs 19 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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