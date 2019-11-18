Shakespeare@ New Jersey's Acclaimed Theater Company Announces 2020 Season

Eden Brolin and Aria Shahghasemi



Artistic Director Sean Hagerty has announced the 2020 expanded Season of Jersey City's award-winning Shakespeare@ with Spring and Fall productions. Now in their second year, the company centers on accessible interpretations of classic works, with a focus on diverse, large-cast dramas in intimate and unique spaces. Spring of 2020 will see Shakespeare@ return to the stunning architecture of Grace Church Van Vorst with an all-star cast of ROMEO & JULIET. Eden Brolin (Paramount Network's Yellowstone, Arkansas opposite Vince Vaughn and John Malkovich) and Aria Shahghasemi (CW's Legacies) star in the title roles, with Geoffrey Owens (The Cosby Show, HBO's Divorce) as Capulet, and Andrew Sellon (Fox's Gotham) as Friar Lawrence. The Fall will see the return of Jonathan Forbes (Amazon's Catastrophe, iTV's Fearless, BBC's Dublin Murders) as the title role of MACBETH in a production lit entirely by candlelight.

Inspired by Sean Hagerty's theatre-going experiences in the UK during his artistic training, Shakespeare@ delivers accessible interpretations of classic works, focusing on diverse, sprawling casts in unique and intimate locations for each production. Celebrating Jersey City's distinction as the most diverse city in America, Hagerty ensures all Shakespeare@ audiences are "able to recognize themselves, their neighborhoods" on the stage, in addition to showcasing the beautiful spaces the city has to offer its community. Their debut 2019 production of HAMLET, starring Jonathan Forbes, garnered rave reviews and was hailed as "theatrical perfection", selling out the run.

Performances for ROMEO & JULIET begin April 30th and run thru May 24th with Lighting Design by Sarah Johnston, Costumes by Anne-Marie Wright, and Sound Design by Donghyuk Chang. Brad Lemons serves as Fight Director, with Joan Melton as Voice & Speech Coach. MACBETH begins October 29th and runs until November 22nd. Both productions are directed by Sean Hagerty. Sydney Steele is the Associate Producer with Casting by Robin Carus.

