Shakespeare In The Park Bergen County Expands

Black Box Performing Arts Center, in partnership with Bergen County, is pleased to announce free outdoor professional performances of Shakespeare's Macbeth and The Taming of the Shrew this summer, as a special addition to Shakespeare in the Park Bergen County!

This is the fourth year of free summer Shakespeare in Bergen County, brought to you by Black Box PAC: the intimate 501c3 non profit theater/performing arts school combo located on Palisade Avenue in downtown Englewood. In previous years, the company toured their vibrant productions to libraries and parks throughout Bergen County. This year, the main productions of Hamlet and As You Like It are in residence at the Overpeck County Park Amphitheater. The series is instead expanding by offering two additional works by Shakespeare: Macbeth and The Taming of the Shrew, coming to select libraries!

Black Box PAC has performed summer Shakesepeare at the Englewood Public Library all four years, in addition to virtual Shakespeare readings in 2020 and recent performances of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest. The BBPAC team will return to the Library Lawn - courtesy of Friends of the Englewood Public Library - for six Wednesdays at 8pm: Macbeth will perform July 28, August 4, and August 11, with The Taming of the Shrew closing out the summer on August 18, August 25, and September 1. Audience members should bring their own chair or blanket.

The troupe of theater makers will also travel to the Montvale Library on Tuesday August 24 for a special performance of Macbeth at 7pm. The performance will be on the back lawn, with the Borough's Court Chambers upstairs as a back-up indoor location in case of inclement weather. The show is free to attend, but audience members should bring their own chairs. Audiences can also register on Montvale Library's website (after August 1) or by emailing montvalelibraryprograms@gmail.com (for immediate reservations).

Please visit www.blackboxpac.com for more information about our SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK BERGEN COUNTY series, including full productions of Hamlet and As You Like It at the Overpeck Park Amphitheater!