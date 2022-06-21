See BEST OF THE EAGLES & GENERATION RADIO Upcoming at Mayo Performing Arts Center

Enjoy an evening of the music of The Eagles when Best of the Eagles takes the stage of Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, July 14 at 8 pm. Tickets are $29-$49.

Best of the Eagles (BOTE) is the most exact interpretation of the music of the Eagles in America, bar none! Each member mirrors his counterpart in the Eagles instrumentally and vocally. However, this is no simple copy band or impersonator act but rather a group of excellent musicians who expertly and authentically re-create the songs, the music, the vocals and the magical aura of one of America's greatest rock bands.

Best of the Eagles' lineup features:

Joe Vadala (guitar, vocals)

Founder of BOTE, producer and singer-songwriter, Joe has performed nationally, performing with such artists as Buzzy Linhart, La Bamba and the Hubcaps, Joey and the Works, Poetic Justice and more. His music is published through Polygram Universal International, and he has opened for many national acts and performed as part of the premier house bands at the world-renowned Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ.

Marc Hoffman (drums, vocals)

Marc was a founding member in the popular New Jersey-based band Prophet, and has also performed with the band Rock City featuring Tom Fuller. Marc was also a member of the band Race which performed two original songs for the cult classic movie "Toxic Avenger." Marc is an accomplished singer/songwriter/drummer/producer and has written for many artists including Japan's best selling artist Miho Nakeyama. In addition to his extensive musical career, he has also written and performed music for NBC and CBS soap operas.

John Bushnell (rhythm, lead and slide guitars, vocals)

John has been a cutting-edge and well respected player on the music scene for years. Countless recording sessions of every genre, an endorsement with Ibanez guitars, and record deals with Sutra Records and Epic Records are all part of his musical history. He has played with Billy Cobham (Mahavishnu Orchestra), James Cotton, Michael Tschudin (David Bowie), and Charles Collins (Jackson 5, Elton John) and released a critically acclaimed album, "7th Sense," in the U.S. and Europe.

Jerry Steele (guitar, pedal steel, vocals)

Jerry has worked as a performer and session player with a wide array of artists including Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller, Mike Auldridge, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and Nile Rodgers.

Dan (Dano) Miller (bass, vocals)

A multi-instrumentalist, arranger, producer and session player, Dan (aka Dano) has performed and recorded with numerous Philadelphia and New Jersey-based groups including In The Fur, Linus The Moon, Almost Green, Shaun Ruymen, Jay Liberatore, the Pete Beck Band and the Rich Scannella Group.

Dave "Squiggy" Biglin (keyboards, vocals)

Dave has worked as a performer, session player, arranger, producer and songwriter with such acts as Art Garfunkel, Steve Howe (Yes), Laura Branigan, Quarterflash, Leslie West (Mountain) and more, and has toured worldwide.

More information is available at www.bestoftheeagles.com

GENERATION RADIO

Jay Demarcus of Rascal Flatts, and Jason Scheff, former lead vocalist and bass player of the multi-platinum band Chicago for over 30 years, headline the newly formed group Generation Radio, performing original songs as well as all of your favorite hits from Rascal Flatts, Journey, Chicago and more, Sunday, July 17 at 7:30 pm at Mayo Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $39-$79.

Generation Radio is made up two-time Grammy Award winning Jay Demarcus of Rascal Flatts; Jason Scheff, former lead vocalist and bass player of the multi-platinum band Chicago for over 30 years; Steve Ferrone, drummer of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers; Chris Rodriguez and Tom Yankton. In the beginning of 2020, the band got together with the intent to form a supergroup with a purpose -- to bring 80's rock and classic music back to life.

Generation Radio has just released its first single, "Why Are You Calling Me Now," in June.

The band is made up of:

In 1999, Jay DeMarcus, along with his second cousin Gary LeVox, and guitarist, Joe Don Rooney, formed the country band, Rascal Flatts. From 2000 to 2010, they recorded for Disney Music Group's Lyric Street Records. While on that label, they released seven albums, all of which have been certified platinum or higher by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). After Lyric Street closed in 2010, they moved to Big Machine Records, for which they have released five albums. Their studio albums have accounted for more than 25 singles, of which 14 have reached No. 1 on Billboard Hot Country Songs and/or Country Airplay. Their longest-lasting No. 1 single, "Bless the Broken Road," spent five weeks in that position in 2005. In 2005-06, "What Hurts the Most" was No. 1 on both the Hot Country Songs and Adult Contemporary charts, and peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jason Scheff joined the multi-platinum band Chicago in 1985, replacing Peter Cetera. Scheff's lead vocals debuted on the 1986 single "25 or 6 to 4," a remake of the band's 1970 hit song. Scheff followed up with "Will You Still Love Me," which hit #3 on the pop charts, and has sung Chicago's live classic hits over four decades-80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s - including "If You Leave Me Now," "You're The Inspiration," "I've Been Searching So Long," "Hard For Me To Say I'm Sorry,"" What Kind Of Man Would I Be," "Hard Habit To Break" and more. Recently, he joined an all-star lineup including Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz and Joey Molland of Badfinger to perform The Beatles White Album

Steve Ferrone is the drummer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and a former member of the Average White Band. He has recorded and performed with numerous other high-profile acts, including Duran Duran, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, Slash, Chaka Khan, Eric Clapton, Bee Gees, Scritti Politti, and Johnny Cash.

Chris Rodriguez is an exceptional musician and vocalist. Chris has worked across the spectrum of musical genres from country, pop, rock, R&B and metal to black gospel and Christian. He has appeared as a session guitarist and vocalist on records by artists such as Garth Brooks, Kelly Clarkson, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, Kenny Loggins, Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, Wynonna Judd, Michael McDonald, Lionel Ritchie, Blake Shelton, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Steve Winwood, Peter Cetera, Jo DeeMessina, Rodney Crowell, Lee Ann Womack and Megadeth.

From a working class family in rural Arkansas, Tom Yankton started playing music in a Pentecostal Church at just seven years old. He learned to jam out on multiple instruments with the local players of country, gospel, and bluegrass, while also dabbling in pop, rock and roll, and even hip hop. Covering everything from guitar, keyboards, bass, drums percussion, harmonica, pedal steel, fiddle, programming, songwriting, and vocals. As a musician, he has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Today Show, The Grand Ole Opry, and The Academy Of Country Music Awards. He has played alongside Rascal Flatts, Christina Aguilera, Collin Raye, Chicago, and many others.

More information is available at www.theriseaboveband.com/