Sayreville War Memorial High School Presents Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID
The Sayreville War Memorial High School Theatre Society will present its production of The Little Mermaid on Friday, March 24, at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 25, at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
"I'm really excited about this show," said director Laura DiStaulo. "I think it has encouraged our students to join our program, and it has pushed our cast members to take these iconic roles and make them their own."
Listed below are the names of the cast, crew, orchestra, and other staff members involved with this year's production:
Cast & Crew
Ariel - Grace Herrick
Prince Eric - Travis Gaston
Grimsby - Charles Salvo
Flounder - Marissa Rowley
Scuttle - Lauren Ciudad
Windward - Olivia Cruz
Leeward - Roshan Mohanakrishnan
King Triton - Robert Shaw
Sebastian - Kwabena (Junior) Adjei
Aquata - Aubrey Alberta
Andrina - Gianna Roman
Arista - Kelley French
Atina - Kristy Garcia
Adella - Maryam Hamama
Allana - Ivonne -Marie Ramos
Flotsam - Marissa Fernandez
Jetsam - Quinn Guerra
Ursula - Ryan Yuhas
Chef Louis - Jonathan Magaw
Pilot - Anthony McLaughlin
Ensemble - Brooke Attix, Stephanie Bufallini, Teofilo Bugarin, Paige Cleary, Cadence Concar, Thomas Estrada, Nox Hernandez, Sienna Hutchings, Eleya Kose, Kira Maillaro, Brianna Pandolfo, Jasmine Patrick, Michael Purrazzella, Hailey Sammartino, Scarlett Simone, Amaya Smith, Daphne Rhumm, Matthew Witkowski
Baby Fish - Finley DiStaulo, Violet DiStaulo, Maddie Mergner, Joseph Terrano
Stage Manager - Janai Negroni
Senior Crew Members - Sofia Costa, Shreya Patel, Lasya Bhattiprolu, Ananya Kondur, Laysha Caceres, Mia Korman, Mehak Sabhi, Allison McCracken, Gavin Farrell, Ada Haljako, Maja Sienko, Isabella Czajkowski, Veronica Domaszot, Bryan Quizado, Dakota Chow, Arianna Ghandi, Dimitri Kakadelis, Isabella Wozny, Brodee Fontanilla, Guna Banka
Orchestra
Reed 1 - Richard Kuzma, Tom Timko
Reed 2 - Mackenzie Miller
Reed 3 - Adriana Mejia, Michael Squillace
Trumpet - Vincent Borselli
French Horn - Marie Malara
Keyboard/Rehearsal Pianist - Gary Behrens
Violin - Jane Lee
Keyboard 2 - Dylan Mason
Drums - Gerard Brown
Percussion - Xander Kasternakis, Jack Lesserson
Staff
Director - Laura DiStaulo
Musical Director - Justin Sanford
Business Director - Megan Terrano
Sound Engineer - David Modero
Assistant Sound Engineer - Benjamin Hornbeck
Costume Design - Cynthia Gallagher
Construction/Set Design - Michael Mergner
Technical Assistant - Christopher Rice
Conductor - Paul Caruso
Lighting Design - Erin O'Brien
Lighting Tech - Henry Leger
Choreography - Jensyn Modero