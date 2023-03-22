Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sayreville War Memorial High School Presents Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID

Performances are on Friday, March 24, at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 25, at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Mar. 22, 2023  

The Sayreville War Memorial High School Theatre Society will present its production of The Little Mermaid on Friday, March 24, at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 25, at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

"I'm really excited about this show," said director Laura DiStaulo. "I think it has encouraged our students to join our program, and it has pushed our cast members to take these iconic roles and make them their own."

Listed below are the names of the cast, crew, orchestra, and other staff members involved with this year's production:

Cast & Crew

Ariel - Grace Herrick
Prince Eric - Travis Gaston
Grimsby - Charles Salvo
Flounder - Marissa Rowley
Scuttle - Lauren Ciudad
Windward - Olivia Cruz
Leeward - Roshan Mohanakrishnan
King Triton - Robert Shaw
Sebastian - Kwabena (Junior) Adjei
Aquata - Aubrey Alberta
Andrina - Gianna Roman
Arista - Kelley French
Atina - Kristy Garcia
Adella - Maryam Hamama
Allana - Ivonne -Marie Ramos
Flotsam - Marissa Fernandez
Jetsam - Quinn Guerra
Ursula - Ryan Yuhas
Chef Louis - Jonathan Magaw
Pilot - Anthony McLaughlin

Ensemble - Brooke Attix, Stephanie Bufallini, Teofilo Bugarin, Paige Cleary, Cadence Concar, Thomas Estrada, Nox Hernandez, Sienna Hutchings, Eleya Kose, Kira Maillaro, Brianna Pandolfo, Jasmine Patrick, Michael Purrazzella, Hailey Sammartino, Scarlett Simone, Amaya Smith, Daphne Rhumm, Matthew Witkowski

Baby Fish - Finley DiStaulo, Violet DiStaulo, Maddie Mergner, Joseph Terrano

Stage Manager - Janai Negroni

Senior Crew Members - Sofia Costa, Shreya Patel, Lasya Bhattiprolu, Ananya Kondur, Laysha Caceres, Mia Korman, Mehak Sabhi, Allison McCracken, Gavin Farrell, Ada Haljako, Maja Sienko, Isabella Czajkowski, Veronica Domaszot, Bryan Quizado, Dakota Chow, Arianna Ghandi, Dimitri Kakadelis, Isabella Wozny, Brodee Fontanilla, Guna Banka

Orchestra

Reed 1 - Richard Kuzma, Tom Timko
Reed 2 - Mackenzie Miller
Reed 3 - Adriana Mejia, Michael Squillace
Trumpet - Vincent Borselli
French Horn - Marie Malara
Keyboard/Rehearsal Pianist - Gary Behrens
Violin - Jane Lee
Keyboard 2 - Dylan Mason
Drums - Gerard Brown
Percussion - Xander Kasternakis, Jack Lesserson

Staff

Director - Laura DiStaulo
Musical Director - Justin Sanford
Business Director - Megan Terrano
Sound Engineer - David Modero
Assistant Sound Engineer - Benjamin Hornbeck
Costume Design - Cynthia Gallagher
Construction/Set Design - Michael Mergner
Technical Assistant - Christopher Rice
Conductor - Paul Caruso
Lighting Design - Erin O'Brien
Lighting Tech - Henry Leger
Choreography - Jensyn Modero



G. Riley Mills Will Deliver Spring Gates-Ferry Distinguished Visiting Lecture At Centenary Photo
G. Riley Mills Will Deliver Spring Gates-Ferry Distinguished Visiting Lecture At Centenary University
Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, actor, and writer G. Riley Mills will present this spring's Gates-Ferry Distinguished Visiting Lecture at Centenary University on Monday, April 10.
Morris Arts Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary With 27 Conversationalists At GREAT CONVERSATI Photo
Morris Arts Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary With 27 Conversationalists At GREAT CONVERSATIONS
Join Morris Arts to celebrate its 50th Anniversary at Great Conversations on Wednesday April 26 from 6­–9:30PM at the Birchwood Manor in Whippany, NJ. The event is chaired by Morris Arts' board member Merle Johnson.
Mayo Performing Arts Center Summer Performing Arts School Registration Underway Photo
Mayo Performing Arts Center Summer Performing Arts School Registration Underway
Registration for Summer 2023 Performing Arts School programs is now open. A variety of one and two-week sessions will be available.
Ali Stroker Will Play Enlow Recital Hall Photo
Ali Stroker Will Play Enlow Recital Hall
Special Offer: Tony Winner Ali Stroker performs in Hillside, NJ this Saturday

