Sayreville War Memorial High School Presents Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID

The Sayreville War Memorial High School Theatre Society will present its production of The Little Mermaid on Friday, March 24, at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 25, at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

"I'm really excited about this show," said director Laura DiStaulo. "I think it has encouraged our students to join our program, and it has pushed our cast members to take these iconic roles and make them their own."

Listed below are the names of the cast, crew, orchestra, and other staff members involved with this year's production:

Cast & Crew

Ariel - Grace Herrick

Prince Eric - Travis Gaston

Grimsby - Charles Salvo

Flounder - Marissa Rowley

Scuttle - Lauren Ciudad

Windward - Olivia Cruz

Leeward - Roshan Mohanakrishnan

King Triton - Robert Shaw

Sebastian - Kwabena (Junior) Adjei

Aquata - Aubrey Alberta

Andrina - Gianna Roman

Arista - Kelley French

Atina - Kristy Garcia

Adella - Maryam Hamama

Allana - Ivonne -Marie Ramos

Flotsam - Marissa Fernandez

Jetsam - Quinn Guerra

Ursula - Ryan Yuhas

Chef Louis - Jonathan Magaw

Pilot - Anthony McLaughlin

Ensemble - Brooke Attix, Stephanie Bufallini, Teofilo Bugarin, Paige Cleary, Cadence Concar, Thomas Estrada, Nox Hernandez, Sienna Hutchings, Eleya Kose, Kira Maillaro, Brianna Pandolfo, Jasmine Patrick, Michael Purrazzella, Hailey Sammartino, Scarlett Simone, Amaya Smith, Daphne Rhumm, Matthew Witkowski

Baby Fish - Finley DiStaulo, Violet DiStaulo, Maddie Mergner, Joseph Terrano

Stage Manager - Janai Negroni

Senior Crew Members - Sofia Costa, Shreya Patel, Lasya Bhattiprolu, Ananya Kondur, Laysha Caceres, Mia Korman, Mehak Sabhi, Allison McCracken, Gavin Farrell, Ada Haljako, Maja Sienko, Isabella Czajkowski, Veronica Domaszot, Bryan Quizado, Dakota Chow, Arianna Ghandi, Dimitri Kakadelis, Isabella Wozny, Brodee Fontanilla, Guna Banka

Orchestra

Reed 1 - Richard Kuzma, Tom Timko

Reed 2 - Mackenzie Miller

Reed 3 - Adriana Mejia, Michael Squillace

Trumpet - Vincent Borselli

French Horn - Marie Malara

Keyboard/Rehearsal Pianist - Gary Behrens

Violin - Jane Lee

Keyboard 2 - Dylan Mason

Drums - Gerard Brown

Percussion - Xander Kasternakis, Jack Lesserson

Staff

Director - Laura DiStaulo

Musical Director - Justin Sanford

Business Director - Megan Terrano

Sound Engineer - David Modero

Assistant Sound Engineer - Benjamin Hornbeck

Costume Design - Cynthia Gallagher

Construction/Set Design - Michael Mergner

Technical Assistant - Christopher Rice

Conductor - Paul Caruso

Lighting Design - Erin O'Brien

Lighting Tech - Henry Leger

Choreography - Jensyn Modero