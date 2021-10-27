Sarah Brightman, THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER and More Announced for Holiday Programming at NJPAC

This season, the Holiday spirit will return to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center with a stellar line-up. Celebrate the season with spectacular performances with must-see holiday shows by chart-topping and Grammy winner artists and their first-time shows at NJPAC. Sarah Brightman begins a new Christmas tradition with her first-ever A Christmas Symphony Tour stopping at NJPAC on (Nov. 27)



Multi-platinum, GRAMMY® winners Amy Grant and MICHAEL W. SMITH will reunite for their popular Christmas tour (Dec.5) Jane Lynch puts a fresh twist on the Christmas specials of the '50s and '60s with her friends TIM DAVIS, Kate Flannery, Tony Guerrero QUINTET in A Swingin' Little Christmas! (Dec.9.) NJPAC's annual performances will once again Raise the Roof with THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER starring KURTIS BLOW (Dec.18) and the traditional all-time holiday favorites THE NUTCRACKER STATE BALLET OF UKRAINE (Dec. 11) and MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS (Dec 15)



Tickets purchase these holiday performances are available by visiting NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.



Holiday Shows 2021 at NJPAC



Sarah Brightman A CHRISTMAS SYMPHONY

Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

$49.00 - $149.00



In celebration of her favorite time of year, Sarah Brightman begins a new Christmas tradition with her first-ever A Christmas Symphony Tour. Accompanied by her orchestra and a choir, Sarah decks the halls with show-stopping renditions of classics from the Christmas canon, along with personal holiday favorites and her greatest hits. A Christmas Symphony is sure to be an unforgettable Christmas spectacle during the most wonderful time of the year!

Amy Grant AND MICHAEL W. SMITH

Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

$49.00 - $129.00



Multi-platinum, GRAMMY® winners Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith are excited to reunite for their popular Christmas tour this upcoming holiday season. The highly anticipated show will feature selections spanning the artists' expansive Christmas repertoires and combine their vast collection of critically acclaimed holiday albums.

A Swingin' Little Christmas! Live in Concert

Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

$69.00



A Swingin' Little Christmas! It's a fun fresh twist on the Christmas specials of the '50s and '60s when harmonies were tight and swing was the thing. Starring Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jane Lynch (Glee, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), along with Kate Flannery (The Office, Dancing with the Stars), Tim Davis (Glee's vocal arranger), and The Tony Guerrero Quintet. These top-notch talents will jingle your bells and get you in the holiday spirit faster than a glass of eggnog.



THE NUTCRACKER STATE BALLET OF UKRAINE

Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

$29.00 - $79.00



The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine's holiday spectacle transports you to a dazzling winter wonderland in this special matinee performance. Step into choreographer Andrei Litvinov's magical world of toy soldiers and colorful characters. Tchaikovsky's beloved score is full of instantly recognizable music, including "Waltz of the Flowers," "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy," "Waltz of the Snowflakes" and more. It's a magical classic for all ages.

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

$39.50 - $99.50



A hallmark of the holidays for multiple generations, their annual live concert will get you into the spirit of the season. The 2021 show features favorite classic carols from the first Mannheim Steamroller Christmas album, along with magical multimedia effects to delight the whole family.



THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER WITH MC KURTIS BLOW

Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

$29.00 - $79.00



The Hip Hop Nutcracker returns to the stage for its seventh season on tour. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, this contemporary dance spectacle is a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, smashing hip hop dance and Tchaikovksy's timeless music together into a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event. The Hip Hop Nutcracker is brought to life by a powerhouse cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop's founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.



NJPAC

One Center Street

Newark, New Jersey 07102

njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)