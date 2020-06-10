Sandra Joseph and Ron Bohmer Will Lend Voices to SCARC Virual Benefit Concert

Join us on June 10th for a virtual concert by Broadway stars Sandra Joseph and Ron Bohmer. Sandra starred as Christine Daaé in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA for 10 years and is the author of UNMASKING WHAT MATTERS. Her husband, Ron, has starred in over a dozen Broadway productions, including PHANTOM, RAGTIME and THE BOOK OF MORMON.



Join Broadway stars Sandra Joseph and Ron Bomher as they perform hit songs to benefit SCARC - live from their Living Room on, Wednesday, June 10th at 7:30 PM EST (6:30PM CST, 4:30PM PST).

Purchase your $20 ticket to the private Zoom concert with Q&A session following the performance at https://bit.ly/2020SCARCBenefitConcert . All proceeds go directly to support SCARC.

SCARC, Inc. & SCARC Guardianship Services Inc. serves more than 650 children and adults with developmental disabilities and their families. It is the largest comprehensive organization in Sussex County meeting the needs of this special population.

For more information about the Virtual Concert, contact Chris Hemmer, at SCARC's Augusta administrative headquarters at 973-383-7442 ext. 260 or chemmer@scarc.org.

SCARC Foundation, Inc. is the primary fundraising source that supports both SCARC, Inc. and SCARC Guardianship Services, Inc., organizations dedicated to supporting individuals with developmental disabilities, as well as their families. SCARC Foundation, Inc. works to improve the lives of persons with developmental disabilities through maximizing annual fundraising and increasing the SCARC Foundation Endowment Fund to ensure the long-term viability of SCARC.

